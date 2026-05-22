Heartland Food Products Group to Acquire Whole Earth Brands' Americas Business

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Heartland Food Products Group

May 22, 2026, 11:46 ET

Indiana-based manufacturer of Splenda and SlimFast enters into agreement to expand sweetener brands under the company's products

CARMEL, Ind., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Food Products Group, owner and manufacturer of the Splenda® Brand, SlimFast®, and Java House®, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Americas business of Whole Earth Brands, Inc., including the Equal®, Whole Earth®, Swerve®, and Chuker® sweetener brands across North America and Latin America. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition further strengthens Heartland's position as the global leader in sugar reduction, low- and no-calorie sweeteners, and better-for-you food and beverage solutions. The transaction combines several of the most recognized brands in the sweetener category under one organization and expands Heartland's portfolio across traditional tabletop, natural sweeteners, foodservice, beverage, retail, and B2B channels.

"The acquisition of Equal® and Whole Earth® Brands Americas is another transformative milestone for Heartland and further advances our mission to help people live happier, healthier, and longer lives by making it easier to reduce sugar," said Ted Gelov, Chairman and CEO of Heartland Food Products Group. "Equal® is one of the most iconic brands in the history of the sweetener category, while Whole Earth® has established a strong position in plant-based and natural sweetener solutions. Together with Splenda®, these brands create an unparalleled platform to lead the future of sugar reduction and wellness-focused innovation."

Heartland expects the acquisition to significantly expand its scale and capabilities across retail, foodservice, e-commerce, ingredient solutions, and international markets. The combined organization will leverage Heartland's vertically integrated manufacturing network, advanced R&D and formulation capabilities, and broad distribution platform to accelerate innovation and category growth.

"Heartland has consistently demonstrated its ability to innovate, manufacture, and grow leading consumer brands," Gelov added. "We believe this combination creates exciting opportunities for customers, retail partners, consumers, and employees while strengthening domestic manufacturing and innovation leadership in the sweetener category."

The acquisition also enhances Heartland's strategic investments in next-generation sweetener technologies and domestic ingredient supply chains, including its pioneering U.S.-grown stevia initiatives. The Heartland Food Products Group expects to continue expanding natural and plant-based sweetener offerings under both the Whole Earth® and Splenda® portfolios while supporting growth of the Equal® brand in the Americas.

Since acquiring the Splenda® brand in 2015, Heartland has transformed the business into a broad-based health and wellness platform, expanding into plant-based sweeteners, creamers, nutritional beverages, liquid enhancers, coffee, and wellness products.

About Heartland Food Products Group

Based outside of Indianapolis, Heartland Food Products Group is a global leader in the production of low- and no-calorie sweeteners, coffee, beverage concentrates, creamers, nutritional beverages, and wellness products. Heartland manufactures and markets the Splenda® Brand, SlimFast®, Java House® Coffee, and a broad portfolio of branded and private label products sold through retail, foodservice, e-commerce, and B2B channels worldwide. Today's agreement allows Heartland to further expand its innovation capabilities across sweeteners, beverages, protein, and better-for-you nutrition solutions while continuing its mission to help consumers reduce sugar without sacrificing taste.

Media Contact:

Jordan Greenberg
President and Chief Growth Officer
Heartland Food Products Group
(317) 566-9750

SOURCE Heartland Food Products Group

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