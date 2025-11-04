Heartland Forward and The Rockefeller Foundation Host "Big Bets for America" to Elevate Solutions Powering the Future

Convening in Oklahoma City brought together more than 200 stakeholders, spanning leading businesses, organizations, governments and philanthropies, focused on helping communities flourish across the heartland and beyond.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Forward and The Rockefeller Foundation co-hosted Big Bets for America: Oklahoma City , a one-day gathering of policymakers, philanthropists, investors, entrepreneurs and industry leaders. More than 200 leaders engaged in critical discussions to encourage greater collaboration on shared priorities, harnessing the latest innovations while spotlighting new economic opportunities to improve lives across the heartland and beyond.

The Oklahoma City event is the first in a new, catalytic convening series, Big Bets for America, that will bring together leaders from across the United States to accelerate economic growth, energize action and move communities forward.

"At a moment when the American dream is becoming less affordable and accessible, there are innovators around the country hard at work to ensure every American can define their own future," said Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, President of The Rockefeller Foundation. "Big Bets for America is intended to showcase data-driven, tech-forward solutions to 21st century problems, as well as to bring together unlikely partners to kick off collaborations that can drive change. Today, as political paralysis collides with profound technological and economic transformation, convenings like these are vital for empowering the leaders who remind us every day that progress is still possible."

Big Bets for America: Oklahoma City featured sessions on health and nutritious food, defense innovation, artificial intelligence, workforce development and investment readiness. Notable participants included leaders from major financial institutions, industry leads, philanthropic organizations and technology companies, alongside governors, mayors and nonprofit leaders from across the heartland region. This first convening in Oklahoma City elevated heartland voices in national policy conversations and showcased heartland-led efforts to improve lives and livelihoods that can be scaled throughout the region and the United States.

"The Heartland has always been where big ideas take root, and Oklahoma City embodies that spirit," said Angie Cooper, president of Heartland Forward. "It was inspiring to be in a community that showcases the innovation, collaboration and determination driving growth across our region. OKC provided the perfect platform for Heartland Forward to launch the Center for Investment Readiness and the Heartland AI Caucus —bold initiatives that will accelerate economic growth, fuel our region's competitiveness and strengthen our talent pipeline."

Key announcements included:

The Rockefeller Foundation launched a second class of U.S. Big Bets Fellows. Building on the inaugural, 2025 class of U.S. Big Bets Fellows , The Rockefeller Foundation announced that it will soon open applications for a new, 2026 class of innovative, U.S.-based leaders working to transform their communities by fostering economic opportunities.





Heartland Forward's Center for Investment Readiness . The Center for Investment Readiness will serve as a dedicated hub for research and strategic program development, working to enhance investor confidence and support thriving businesses in the heartland. Its cornerstone initiative, 30 by 2030 , will create a model for investment readiness across the region.





Heartland Forward's AI Caucus. The Heartland AI Caucus is a bipartisan group of state executive and legislative leaders committed to harnessing the power of AI in the heartland, ensuring the heartland is ready to lead in the age of AI. Announced at the event, Arkansas Senate President Pro Tempore Bart Hester will help lead the Caucus focusing on developing and advocating for an AI strategy guided by safety, transparency and strong coordination across state government, education, health care and workforce.





AI Readiness Project. The Rockefeller Foundation and Center for Civic Futures (CCF) launched the AI Readiness Project , a national initiative designed to help governments build the capacity, confidence, and shared infrastructure they need to use artificial intelligence responsibly in public service. As part of the AI Readiness Project, CCF aims to grow its national network to all 50 U.S. states, territories, and Tribal Nations by 2026, support pilot projects that test responsible AI applications, foster a collaborative community to facilitate cross-state learning and development of practical tools, and launch a Government AI Knowledge Hub in 2026.





The BlackRock Foundation Doubles Down on the Skilled Trades: The BlackRock Foundation, and Heartland Forward announced a partnership to connect more people to opportunities in the high-demand skilled trades across the Heartland region. By bringing together high school students and local skilled trades employers and training providers, next generation talent will be inspired to pursue pathways that strengthen their communities. Support from The BlackRock Foundation support will help establish a full-time position at Heartland Forward focused on workforce development to grow skilled workforce opportunities in both Arkansas and Oklahoma and to work alongside rootEd students in Arkansas.





The BlackRock Foundation, and Heartland Forward announced a partnership to connect more people to opportunities in the high-demand skilled trades across the Heartland region. By bringing together high school students and local skilled trades employers and training providers, next generation talent will be inspired to pursue pathways that strengthen their communities. Support from The BlackRock Foundation support will help establish a full-time position at Heartland Forward focused on workforce development to grow skilled workforce opportunities in both Arkansas and Oklahoma and to work alongside rootEd students in Arkansas. CARE Packages. CARE, the leading humanitarian organization, committed to reaching one million low-income women and families in the United States by 2030, through disaster, health, and economic mobility programs. Specifically, President and CEO Michelle Nunn rolled out a new effort, which builds on CARE's founding legacy, to mobilize 100,000 Americans to package and deliver CARE PACKAGES that meet critical needs in the wake of disasters in the United States.

Quotes from Big Bets for America: Oklahoma City include:

"Across the Heartland, communities are filled with determination, creativity, and pride. What they often need are the tools, the data, and the partnerships to turn that potential into lasting opportunity," said Krista Cupp, Executive Vice President of Partnerships and Events, Heartland Forward. "That is why Heartland Forward is launching the Center for Investment Readiness–to drive real economic progress across the Heartland. We know this region is a place to innovate, to invest, and to grow, and it is time the world sees that too."





"The Rockefeller Foundation has had a focus for more than 100 years on helping families and vulnerable communities, around the world and right here at home, be more hopeful about the future," said Dr. Rajiv J. Shah , President of The Rockefeller Foundation . "And we are hopeful about the future. We see technology frontiers helping to solve challenges like chronic disease. We see that artificial intelligence is taking away a lot of jobs, but also creating massive new opportunities that can transform the ways we live and work. We see young people all over the planet, including right here at home, having pathways where they can be productive citizens, work in jobs that give them dignity, and live in communities that can become affordable."





"As long as we have the freedom in America to get an education, to build a business, to pursue a career, the American Dream isn't dead and, this year, we are going to reignite the American Dream," said Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt . "For the American Dream to thrive, Americans need access to good jobs, a relevant and impactful education system, and energy that can power our future."





"It was a fantastic opportunity to host this event in Oklahoma City," said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt. "Much of our city's success is built on public-private partnership, and there were a lot of potential partners in the room today. There were also a lot of people who can draw inspiration from our city's journey, and we welcome those opportunities as well. Oklahoma City is truly one of the great success stories of the Heartland, and we are always thrilled to share that story."





"As a resource for states and local communities, we are committed to helping heartland states tackle big issues like artificial intelligence," said Angie Cooper, president of Heartland Forward . "That is why we are honored today to launch the first-of-its-kind Heartland AI Caucus. Convening heartland leaders, providing cutting edge research and insights to policymakers will advance smart AI policy and help the heartland fully harness the power of AI."





"Culturally, the Midwest – the Heartland, the southern parts of the U.S. – are oriented towards the military. At our state universities, the percentage of U.S. nationals conducting advanced research at universities is much higher than it is in many of the institutions on the coasts. And yet, the defense research and development dollars historically have not flowed into this part of the country," said Jay Harrison, CEO and Founder of Xtremis . "We are already starting to see that change. The workforce opportunities here – and that cultural connection to the military – make it possible for us to recruit high-end talent to the heartland."





. "We are already starting to see that change. The workforce opportunities here – and that cultural connection to the military – make it possible for us to recruit high-end talent to the heartland." "We want to make sure that we are bridging the AI adoption gap with our cities and counties and with municipalities as well. We look at AI as coach, collaborator, and a co-creator," said Shawnzia Thomas, State Chief Information Officer and Georgia Technology Executive Director, State of Georgia. "This technology isn't just a tool. It's an intelligent tool, and it is going to enable us to make better real time decisions based on our data. It's going to make us more transparent for our citizens, who trust us with their data. We've got to be very conscientious about that data and how we're using it, so it makes us better in the way we learn, in the way we govern, and in the way we serve our citizens."

About Heartland Forward

Heartland Forward is a non-profit, policy think-and-do tank that turns ideas into action for states and local communities. Our mission is to accelerate economic growth, change the narrative about the middle of the country and generate $500 million of economic impact to the heartland by 2030. We do this through applied research, community-driven programs, policy and convenings—focusing on regional competitiveness, talent pipeline and health and wellness.

About The Rockefeller Foundation

The Rockefeller Foundation is a pioneering philanthropy built on collaborative partnerships at the frontiers of science, technology, and innovation that enable individuals, families, and communities to flourish. We make big bets to promote the well-being of humanity in food, health, energy, and finance, including through our public charity, RF Catalytic Capital (RFCC). For more information, sign up for our newsletter at www.rockefellerfoundation.org/subscribe and follow us on X @RockefellerFdn and LinkedIn @the-rockefeller-foundation .

