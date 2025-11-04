Heartland Forward Launches First-Ever Heartland AI Caucus

The bipartisan group of state legislators and executive officers will focus on developing responsible AI policies while advancing AI-powered economic growth opportunities across the heartland

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Heartland Forward announced the launch of the Heartland AI Caucus, a bipartisan group of state leaders committed to creating and accelerating smart AI policy and actionable outcomes to advance economic opportunity across the heartland.

Caucus members will include state legislators and Chief Innovation Officers starting in Arkansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma and Tennessee—and will continue to grow to additional heartland states. Arkansas State Senate President Pro Tempore Bart Hester will lead the caucus, bringing wide-ranging leadership experience at a pivotal moment for AI policy in the region.

"The Heartland AI Caucus will position the heartland as the national leader in AI-powered economic development and ensure heartland states are driving policy aligned with state goals to drive innovation and economic success," said Senator Hester. "The Heartland AI Caucus represents a shared, bipartisan commitment by heartland leaders to create smart, effective AI solutions so our region thrives in an AI-driven world."

The goals and objectives of the Heartland AI Caucus include:

Elevating heartland leadership on AI: promoting the heartland's leadership in AI at the state and local levels to fuel innovation, strengthen the talent pipeline and drive regional economic growth and success

promoting the heartland's leadership in AI at the state and local levels to fuel innovation, strengthen the talent pipeline and drive regional economic growth and success Facilitating collaboration across states : convening bipartisan leaders from across the heartland to share ideas, challenges and opportunities related to AI's transformative capabilities

: convening bipartisan leaders from across the heartland to share ideas, challenges and opportunities related to AI's transformative capabilities Advancing smart, effective AI policy solutions: identifying AI policy priorities and developing model legislation that supports and promotes responsible AI adoption and regional economic growth with a focus on innovation, small businesses, education, workforce and health.

"AI is moving at lightning speed, and it will take the kind of cross-state collaboration like that provided by the Heartland AI Caucus to ensure we fully seize this moment of unparalleled innovation," said Josh Fleig, Chief Innovation Officer, Louisiana Economic Development and Heartland AI Caucus member. "We have a unique opportunity to pool expertise and build off one another's good work to ensure the AI Caucus states and the broader heartland region are primed to lead during the Intelligence Age."

As caucus members champion policies and initiatives to best prepare heartland students, workers and small businesses for the future, Heartland Forward will support decision-making by sharing policy insights and research. Recent polling conducted by Heartland Forward shows that while interest in AI is surging across the heartland, a significant readiness gap exists in workforce and education. While 71% of heartland respondents believe employers should offer AI training, fewer than 1% report feeling proficient with AI tools in the workplace. Additionally, a survey by Heartland Forward, Gallup and the Walton Family Foundation found similar gaps among Gen Z in the heartland. Although 77% of Gen Zers use generative AI tools, only 10% of heartland students say teachers have prepared them to use AI in future jobs or education.

"Heartland Forward is committed to being a resource for states and local communities," said Angie Cooper, president of Heartland Forward. "We believe convening heartland leadership and providing the research and insights policymakers need will advance smart AI policy while helping to drive economic growth in the middle of the country."

The Heartland AI Caucus builds on the success of Heartland Forward's Heartland Health Caucus —which brings together decision makers across eight heartland states—Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee—and which this year successfully advocated for the passage of two state laws improving access to health care and accelerating job growth across the heartland.

The Heartland AI Caucus received foundational funding from Google.org in alignment with the organization's commitment to expand access to AI knowledge and skills.

The announcement was made during an event in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Heartland Forward

Heartland Forward is a non-profit, policy think-and-do tank that turns ideas into action for states and local communities. Our mission is to accelerate economic growth, change the narrative about the middle of the country and generate $500 million of economic impact to the heartland by 2030. We do this through applied research, community-driven programs, policy and convenings—focusing on regional competitiveness, talent pipeline and health and wellness.

