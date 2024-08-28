Heartland Forward Releases 2024 "Most Dynamic Micropolitans" Report, Highlights Resilience and Growth in America's Small Cities

The report details how trends in tourism and manufacturing contribute to the overall economic strength of micropolitan regions

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Forward – a policy think-and-do tank working as a resource for states and communities to advance the economic success in the middle of the country – today released its biennial report, "Most Dynamic Micropolitans". It ranks 527 micropolitan areas – municipalities with populations of 10,000 to 50,000 – across the entire United States based on economic performance. Los Alamos, N.M.; Jefferson, Ga.; and Jackson, Wyo.-Idaho ranked as the top three most dynamic micropolitans. Outdoor recreation, tourism and manufacturing were the most common strengths among the top 25.

The economic impact of the pandemic intensified existing challenges facing micropolitan areas, where more than 27 million Americans live. As these communities represent a significant portion of the population, it is essential to invest in creating strong, resilient environments that enable residents to thrive. Such investments empower local populations and serve as a model for sustainable community development across the nation.

"Micropolitans are often overlooked, yet they play a crucial role in America's economy," said Ross DeVol , president and CEO of Heartland Forward. "Our report shows how these innovative communities are thriving, offering a blueprint for other small cities."

Over half of the top 200 and nearly half of the top 100 micropolitans are in the heartland, with a strong manufacturing base, diverse economies, proximity to major metropolitans and demand for skilled labor as significant drivers for successful micropolitan communities.

Seven of the top 10 micropolitans rely on tourism to drive their economy, leveraging their access to natural destinations and recreational amenities to attract visitors from across the country. Many micropolitans also benefit from robust manufacturing industries that serve as a source for well-paying jobs and technological innovation. In Arkansas, for example, Blytheville and Magnolia are manufacturing hubs employing thousands of highly skilled workers with competitive wages, contributing significantly to the state's economy.

The rise of hybrid and remote work has led to a growing non-native population, fueling growth in these communities and the introduction of new industries. The report emphasizes the importance of economic diversification, noting regions dependent on a single industry face greater volatility. Notably, Los Alamos, N.M., ranks first for the second year in a row. The expansion of Los Alamos National Laboratory has contributed to the region registering the highest overall employment growth on our economic momentum measure, which tracks jobs added between September 2022 and September 2023 (12.3%).

"Each year, our analysis of the economic conditions of micropolitans helps public policymakers, businesses and researchers plan strategically, drive sustainable growth and foster resilience in these vital communities," said Jackson Li , a report author and research associate at Heartland Forward.

The Rankings

Top 25 Micropolitan Areas for 2024

Los Alamos, N.M. Jefferson, Ga. Jackson, Wyo. - Idaho Heber, Utah Key West - Key Largo, Fla. Cedar City, Utah Town of Pecos, Texas Monticello, N.Y. Breckenridge, Colo. Hailey, Idaho Rifle, Colo. Edwards, Colo. Hobbs, N.M. Fredericksburg, Texas Spearfish, S.D. Steamboat Springs, Colo. Durant, Okla. Brenham, Texas Sandpoint, Idaho Kalispell, Mont. Rexburg, Idaho Seaford, Del. Sevierville, Tenn. Granbury, Texas Nantucket, Mass.

Heartland Forward assessed the micropolitans by analyzing key economic indicators, including average pay, employment, real GDP and personal income. The methodology examines short-term (2021-2022) and medium-term (2017-2022) growth, focusing on metrics like young-firm employment and knowledge intensity.

Access the full 2024 Most Dynamic Micropolitans report here for detailed rankings and city profiles. To learn more about Heartland Forward, please visit https://heartlandforward.org .

