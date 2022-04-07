Heartland Water Technology Hires Solid Waste Industry Veteran David Howard

HUDSON, Mass., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Water Technology, Inc., a fast-growing turnkey services provider at the intersection of wastewater treatment, renewable energy, and resource recovery, has hired solid waste industry veteran David Howard. David assumes the role of Executive Vice President Customer Operations.

In his new role, David is responsible for Heartland's operations supporting new and existing customers and running Heartland's company-owned facilities. David's deep experience in the solid waste industry included complete financial and operational responsibility for a large landfill in Virginia and makes him ideally positioned for this role.

Heartland's CEO Earl Jones says, "Heartland's products are built by operators for operators. David brings years of Solid Waste industry experience to the Heartland team which will make our products, our service, and our ability to operate complete solutions stronger. David's operational background is essential for Heartland as we increasingly build, own, and operate facilities for our customers. He is a true team player, and I couldn't be more excited to welcome David to our team."

Prior to joining Heartland, David held roles for Hanover County, VA and WM (Waste Management, Inc.). For Hanover County, David held operational responsibility for public works. As a senior manager with WM, David managed the P&L and all aspects of daily site operations for multiple districts processing over 1.8M tons of waste annually.

Says Mr. Howard, "I've worked with Heartland for years as a customer and I've seen firsthand Heartland's dedication to customer support and site operations. I look forward to working with the Heartland team and with our customers."

About Heartland Water Technology

Heartland Water Technology, Inc. (www.heartlandtech.com) develops innovative solutions for treating the world's most challenging wastewaters. Focused on the intersection of water, renewable energy and resource recovery, Heartland's team offers complete turnkey solutions in an infrastructure as-a-service offering. Its proprietary direct contact wastewater evaporation solution, the Heartland Concentrator™, has a proven track record of successfully treating a wide range of industrial wastewaters. Heartland has delivered its simple, robust, reliable and cost-effective technology to industrial and municipal customers from Virginia to Alaska.

