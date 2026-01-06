HEARTWOOD PARTNERS ANNOUNCES SALE OF SUR-SEAL

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartwood Partners is pleased to announce that Heartwood Partners III, LP ("Fund III") and affiliated entities have completed the sale of Sur‑Seal, LLC ("Sur‑Seal" or the "Company") to Brodie Generational Capital Partners ("BGCP"), a private investment firm focused on long-term ownership of middle-market industrial companies.

Sur‑Seal is a leading provider of highly engineered sealing, thermal management, and custom material converting solutions serving the electric vehicle, mobility, HVAC, medical, and industrial technology markets. The Company's expertise in advanced materials, precision converting, and rapid prototyping has made it a trusted partner to global OEMs. Sur‑Seal operates multiple facilities across the U.S. and Mexico and serves customers worldwide.

Under Heartwood Partners' ownership, Sur‑Seal executed a focused strategic plan to expand its capabilities, deepen its engineering bench, and strengthen its position as a value‑added solutions provider. The Company invested significantly in automation, quality systems, and commercial infrastructure to support scalable growth. Sur‑Seal also completed multiple strategic acquisitions, including Mueller Die Cut Solutions and Kent Manufacturing, which broadened its geographic footprint, expanded its materials science expertise, and enhanced its ability to serve customers in high‑growth end markets.

"Heartwood Partners has been an exceptional partner throughout this journey," said Pete Futia, CEO of Sur‑Seal. "Their support, strategic guidance, and commitment to investing in our people and capabilities enabled us to transform Sur‑Seal into a stronger, more diversified, and more innovative organization. Together, we built a platform that is well‑positioned for continued growth, and I'm incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished. We are excited to partner with Brodie Generational Capital Partners for the next chapter."

James Sidwa, Managing Partner at Heartwood Partners, commented: "Sur‑Seal's leadership team executed extraordinarily well against a clear strategic roadmap. The Company's growth, operational improvements, and expansion into new markets reflect the strength of the management team and the power of our collaborative, lower‑leverage approach. We are grateful for the partnership with the management team and board members and look forward to watching Sur‑Seal continue its success under BGCP's stewardship."

William Blair served as financial advisor and Finn Dixon & Herling LLP served as legal advisor to Sur‑Seal and its investors.

The sale of Sur‑Seal represents Heartwood Partners' fifth exit over the past 13-months.

About Heartwood Partners

Heartwood Partners, a middle market private equity firm, is differentiated by a unique lower-leverage, current cash yield approach designed to create partnership with continuing management. Our approach combines a conservative capital structure with strategic execution to support long-term growth, including organic and acquisition-driven expansion into new products, services, and end markets. In addition, we support each management team with our in-house Value Creation team who provide deep, subject-matter experience in strategic areas such as eCommerce and digital marketing, human capital and organizational design, IT improvement, and acquisition integration. We currently manage over $1.3 billion (as of 12/31/24) in investments and commitments, and our principals have invested in more than 100 platform and add-on acquisitions. Heartwood is currently investing from Heartwood Partners IV, LP, and is focused on founder, family and management-held businesses serving the niche manufacturing, specialty chemicals, food, agriculture, packaging, and industrial & consumer services markets. For additional information about Heartwood, please visit www.heartwoodpartners.com.

