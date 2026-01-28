THE AMLON GROUP EXPANDS THROUGH ACQUISITION OF MASTERMELT AMERICA

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartwood Partners is pleased to announce that The Amlon Group ("Amlon" or "the Company") has acquired Mastermelt America LLC. The facility, now operating as Amlon Sweetwater, specializes in processing and treating complex industrial waste streams, serving the chemical, pharmaceutical, electronics, aerospace, and power generation industries from its Sweetwater, Tennessee location. The transaction closed in May 2025.

"The Mastermelt acquisition is a game changer for our business," said Mark Wayne, CEO & President of The Amlon Group. "This facility brings critical capabilities in thermal processing and chemical dissolution of complex industrial materials. While our existing facilities excel at hazardous waste treatment and disposal, Sweetwater adds specialized processing capabilities for spent catalysts, electronic components, and aerospace materials – waste streams that require metallurgical and engineering expertise. This positions Amlon as a more comprehensive environmental solutions provider for our customers across multiple industries."

Wayne continued, "Beyond the capabilities expansion, Sweetwater strengthens our geographic footprint in the Southeast, complementing our existing Texas and Louisiana operations. The facility's advanced thermal processing and chemical dissolution capabilities, together with the team's expertise in industrial waste streams, create immediate value for customers who need comprehensive waste processing solutions."

"We're excited to support Mark and the entire Amlon team in this strategic chapter of growth," said Demetrios Dounis, Managing Partner, Heartwood Partners. "The Sweetwater acquisition demonstrates Amlon's continued evolution from a pure-play waste treatment company into a platform that delivers comprehensive environmental solutions – expanding their processing capabilities to handle the most complex industrial waste streams across multiple industries. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our thesis that customers increasingly demand integrated environmental solutions from partners who can serve as their single-source provider for specialized waste treatment. We see significant runway for Amlon to build on this foundation and continue serving as the partner of choice for manufacturers who take their environmental compliance and sustainability commitments seriously."

About Heartwood Partners

Heartwood Partners, a middle market private equity firm, is differentiated by a unique lower-leverage, current cash yield approach designed to create partnership with continuing management. Our approach combines a conservative capital structure with strategic execution to support long-term growth, including organic and acquisition-driven expansion into new products, services, and end markets. In addition, we support each management team with our in-house Value Creation team who provide deep, subject-matter experience in strategic areas such as eCommerce and digital marketing, human capital and organizational design, IT improvement, and acquisition integration. We manage over $1.3 billion (as of 12/31/24) in investments and commitments, and our principals have invested in more than 100 platform and add-on acquisitions. Heartwood is currently investing from Heartwood Partners IV, LP, and is focused on founder, family and management-held businesses serving the niche manufacturing, specialty chemicals, food, agriculture, packaging, and industrial & consumer services markets. For additional information about Heartwood, please visit www.heartwoodpartners.com.

About The Amlon Group: The Amlon Group is a trusted full-service company, focusing on helping our customers by providing them with sustainable, responsible, and efficient end-to-end environmental solutions for their waste management challenges. The Amlon Group offers our customers expertise and a high-quality service that protects finite resources by remediating waste and recycling valuable commodities. We recognize that contributing hazardous waste to landfills and waterways is not sustainable for our planet, so we strive to find solutions that make a significant environmental impact for you and for our Earth. For more information, please visit www.amlongroup.com.

