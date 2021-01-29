Hearty, Wholesome Dishes to Support Immune Systems

Studies at Oregon State University concluded there are a variety of micronutrients important for supporting a healthy immune system. Consider that three of these nutrients (vitamin D, selenium and B vitamins) can be found in mushrooms, meaning these family-friendly recipes for Roasted Chicken Thighs and Veggies with Mushroom Orzo Risotto; Grilled Portobello Gyros with Yogurt Dill Sauce; Creamy Spinach, Mushroom and Lasagna Soup; and Asian Barbecue Sesame Salmon with Noodles and Veggies can help you add all-important nutrients to your family's menu.

Find more ways to add mushrooms to family meals at mushroomcouncil.com.

Grilled Portobello Gyros with Yogurt Dill Sauce

Recipe courtesy of Emily Weeks of "Zen and Spice"

Cook time: 15 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Servings: 4

4 portobello mushrooms

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 yellow bell peppers, sliced

Yogurt Dill Sauce:



1 English cucumber, grated

1 cup whole-milk

Greek yogurt

1/2 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 small lemon, juice only

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon minced fresh dill

4 pita breads or naan

2 tomatoes, thinly sliced

1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 head green lettuce

crumbled feta cheese (optional)

Remove stems from mushrooms and brush caps with wet towel. Using spoon, carefully scrape out gills. Slice mushrooms into 1/4-inch pieces and place in medium bowl with olive oil, oregano and smoked paprika.

Preheat indoor grill pan over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and peppers; grill, tossing occasionally, until tender, 5-7 minutes.

To make yogurt dill sauce: Squeeze grated cucumber in clean towel to remove excess liquid. Add to large bowl with yogurt, sour cream, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt and dill. Stir to combine.

To serve, place mushrooms and peppers in middle of pita bread. Top with tomatoes, onion, lettuce, feta, if desired, and big dollop of yogurt dill sauce.



Creamy Spinach, Mushroom and Lasagna Soup

Recipe courtesy of Emily Weeks of "Zen and Spice"

Cook time: 30 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Servings: 4



1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 medium onion, small diced

8 ounces crimini mushrooms, sliced

1 jar (24 ounces) marinara sauce

1 can (15 ounces) diced tomatoes

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

1 tablespoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon oregano

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 bay leaf

3 cups vegetable broth

6 lasagna noodles, broken into pieces

1/2 cup heavy cream

5 ounces fresh baby spinach

1 cup whole-milk ricotta cheese

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, for topping

Heat large pot over medium heat.

Add olive oil, garlic, onion and mushrooms. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onions and mushrooms soften, 4-5 minutes.

Add marinara, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, vinegar, sugar, basil, salt, oregano, pepper, bay leaf and broth. Bring to boil over high heat then reduce heat to low and simmer.

Add lasagna noodles and cook, stirring often, until softened, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat and remove bay leaf.

Stir in heavy cream and spinach until wilted, 2-3 minutes.

Divide between bowls and top with dollop of ricotta and sprinkle of mozzarella.

Roasted Chicken Thighs and Veggies with Mushroom Orzo Risotto

Recipe courtesy of Emily Weeks of "Zen and Spice"

Cook time: 50 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 10 minutes

Servings: 4

Chicken:

8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

16 ounces crimini mushrooms, quartered

3 zucchini, sliced in half moons

3 large carrots, thinly sliced

4 sprigs fresh rosemary, leaves removed and roughly chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

Orzo:



4 cups chicken or vegetable broth

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 small yellow onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

16 ounces crimini mushrooms, finely chopped

1 cup uncooked orzo pasta

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1/3 cup white wine

1/3 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

To make chicken: Preheat oven to 450 F.

Pat chicken dry. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. In large skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter. Sear chicken until browned, 4-5 minutes on each side.

In large bowl, toss mushrooms, zucchini, carrots, garlic and rosemary. On large baking sheet, spread vegetables. Nestle chicken into vegetables. Drizzle with butter and juices from pan.

Bake 20 minutes until chicken is cooked through and vegetables are tender.

To make orzo: In small pot over medium-low heat, warm broth.

Using skillet from chicken, add butter and olive oil over medium heat. Add onion, garlic and mushrooms. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onions soften, 3-4 minutes.

Add orzo and black pepper. Stir and cook 2 minutes. Add white wine and cook until evaporated, about 1 minute.

Add warm broth to orzo 2/3 cup at a time, stirring until liquid is absorbed. Repeat with remaining broth, waiting until last batch is absorbed before adding more. Remove from heat and stir in Parmesan.

Serve in individual bowls with chicken and roasted vegetables atop mushroom orzo risotto.

Asian Barbecue Sesame Salmon with Noodles and Veggies

Recipe courtesy of Emily Weeks of "Zen and Spice"

Cook time: 30 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Servings: 4

Sauce:

1/2 cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, minced

1 teaspoon chili garlic sauce (optional)

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

2 tablespoons barbecue sauce

2 tablespoons water

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 1/2 pounds salmon (4 filets)

12 ounces stir-fry (pad thai) rice noodles

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

1 pound white mushrooms, sliced

1 cup sugar snap peas

1 large broccoli head, cut into bite-size florets

2-3 green onions, thinly sliced, for garnish

sesame seeds, for garnish

Preheat oven to 400 F.

In small saucepan, whisk soy sauce; brown sugar; rice vinegar; garlic; ginger; chili garlic sauce, if desired; sesame oil; and barbecue sauce. Bring to boil over high heat then reduce heat to simmer.

In small bowl, whisk water and cornstarch. Pour into pan and cook on low, whisking often, until sauce thickens, 3-5 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

Pour 3 tablespoons sauce into small bowl. Brush salmon filets with reserved sauce and place on baking sheet. Bake 15 minutes, or until salmon is flaky. Discard small bowl sauce if any remains.

Cook stir-fry noodles according to package directions. Drain, rinse and set aside.

Heat large skillet over medium heat. Add sesame oil. Add mushrooms, snap peas and broccoli. Cook, stirring often, until veggies are tender-crisp, 7-8 minutes. Add noodles and remaining sauce from pan; toss to combine.

To serve, divide noodles, veggies and salmon between plates.

Top with sliced green onions and sesame seeds.

