Hearty, Wholesome Winter Meals

This family dinner is made possible with tasty pecans, which are among the lowest in carbs and highest in fiber compared to other tree nuts, helping you stay fuller longer. As a nutrient-dense powerhouse, they have 3 grams of plant-based protein and 3 grams of fiber per 1-ounce serving with 12 grams of "good" monounsaturated fat and only 2 grams of saturated fat. Essential nutrients like thiamin, zinc, copper and manganese – a mineral that's essential for metabolism and bone health – mean you can feel good about serving pecan-infused dishes to your loved ones.

Pecan-Crusted Pork Tenderloin

Total time: 35 minutes

Servings: 6

1 pork tenderloin (about 1 1/2 pounds)

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

1/2 cup brown sugar, divided

2 tablespoons soy sauce, divided

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1/2 cup pecan pieces

1/4 cup pineapple juice

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

Preheat oven to 400 F and lightly grease large baking dish. Season pork tenderloin with salt and pepper, to taste; set aside.

In small bowl, stir 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1 tablespoon soy sauce and minced garlic. Spread mixture over pork.

Press pecan pieces into brown sugar mixture on pork. Bake, uncovered, 20 minutes.

In medium saucepan over medium-high heat, combine remaining brown sugar, remaining soy sauce, pineapple juice and Dijon mustard. Bring mixture to boil; reduce to simmer 3-5 minutes then remove from heat.

Slice pork, spoon sauce over top and serve.

Mac and Cheese with Pecan Breadcrumbs

Total time: 50 minutes

Servings: 6

8 ounces cavatappi pasta

1 tablespoon butter

1 block (8 ounces) cheddar cheese

1/2 cup raw pecan pieces

15 ounces part-skim ricotta cheese

4 tablespoons sour cream

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground pepper

1 large egg, lightly beaten

Preheat oven to 375 F.

In salted boiling water, cook pasta according to package instructions. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup pasta cooking water. Return pasta to pot and stir in butter.

Using box grater, shred cheddar cheese.

Using food processor, process 1/4 cup shredded cheese with pecans to coarse breadcrumb consistency.

Add remaining cheddar cheese, ricotta, sour cream, salt and pepper to warm pasta. Stir until thoroughly combined. Add egg; stir. Add reserved pasta water to loosen mixture; stir until smooth.

Pour into buttered 9-inch square or round casserole dish and top evenly with pecan topping.

Bake 30 minutes.

