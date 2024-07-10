HearUSA Delivers Dallas Area Residents Access to Better Hearing Health with Opening of a New Hearing Center of the Future in Keller, Texas

Expanded statewide access to Simply Excellent Hearing Care is part of the retailer's commitment to providing the latest prescription and over-the-counter hearing aids, educational information, resources, and financing options.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading hearing care retailer HearUSA today announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art Hearing Center of the Future in Keller, Texas at 2040 Rufe Snow Drive, Suite 307.

The opening is part of HearUSA's initiative to expand access to Simply Excellent Hearing Care through the latest prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, as well as the information, resources, and training that can help area residents shatter the stigma long associated with hearing loss and begin living healthier, more engaged lives.

The new Keller location joins a growing network of existing HearUSA Hearing Centers of the Future in California, Florida, and Texas that are part of a multi-year plan to roll out new centers across the country.

"An estimated 48 million Americans are living with hearing loss, and they no longer have to," HearUSA President Nick Mengerink said today. "Major advances in technology, coupled with discrete device designs, the availability of over-the-counter hearing aids, as well as increased affordability, empowers everyone living with hearing loss to get the information they need to choose what fits their lifestyle."

The new Keller center features an inviting and accessible environment where clients can explore prescription hearing aids from leading brands like Widex and Signia, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid solutions from Sony. They can also receive a complimentary hearing evaluation, experience simulated hearing environments, and test various hearing aids with guidance from licensed Hearing Care Professionals (HCPs).

HearUSA Hearing Centers of the Future are designed from the ground up to make accessing hearing care easier and more client-centric than ever before. All centers feature a new, modern design concept that is innovative, welcoming, and engaging, with open spaces and product displays. Key touchpoints include a welcome hub, solutions wall, as well as calming and professional consultation rooms.

At the core of the center experience are HearUSA HCPs, who are equipped to help clients discover and understand the latest in innovative hearing aids and their various capabilities – like wireless connectivity to their smartphone, laptop, or tablet – that are necessary for their successful adoption.

HCPs are joined by Client Experience Specialists (CESs) who serve as the first point of client contact when they enter a center and help clients make the most of their insurance benefits when it's time to make a purchase.

HearUSA's unique Hear Better Today program provides clients with hearing aids the same day they are evaluated and fitted so they don't have to wait to experience the life changing benefits that hearing aids deliver.

The company's leadership in insurance also enables clients to get the most from their benefits and flexible financing plans further expand access to better hearing. What's more, HearUSA is committed to making sure all clients can immediately experience the benefits of hearing aids with its no-risk trial program.

HearUSA was named America's number one hearing care retailer as part of Newsweek and Statista Inc.'s America's Best Retailers of 2023.

About HearUSA

HearUSA is a global leader in hearing health. With our extensive network coverage, advanced online services, and pioneering technology, we are on a mission to make hearing care simpler and more accessible than ever before, setting a new standard in modern hearing care. Drawing on the expertise and hearing care services of over 380 owned hearing centers and more than 4,000 network hearing care professionals, we are helping more people take charge of their hearing health, making wonderful sound part of their everyday life. Find out more about us at HearUSA.com.

