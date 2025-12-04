HearUSA Launches 'Wonderful Sound for All' Initiative to Expand Access to Free Hearing Care for Those In Need

Through a new partnership with the Hearing Aid Project (HAP), a program of Sertoma International, HearUSA will provide free hearing aids, screenings, and audiology services to those in-need at its hearing centers nationwide.

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading hearing care retailer HearUSA today announced the launch of its Wonderful Sound for All initiative, in partnership with the Hearing Aid Project (HAP), a program of Sertoma International, to break down financial barriers to better hearing health. Together, the organizations will provide free hearing aids, screenings, and audiology services to qualified individuals through a simple referral and application process at HearUSA's hearing centers across the country.

Under the initiative, individuals with diagnosed hearing loss who meet financial eligibility criteria can apply for free services through the Hearing Aid Project. To qualify, applicants must either have low income with no health insurance coverage or low income with insurance that does not include hearing aid benefits.

"We believe that everyone, regardless of their financial circumstances, deserves the gift of better hearing health," said Nikki Shepherd, Vice President Operations, HearUSA. "Through quality hearing care, innovative solutions, and community partnerships, we strive to improve lives by restoring the ability to hear, connect, and thrive."

Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the Hearing Aid Project is a charitable initiative of Sertoma International, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The Hearing Aid Project provides essential support to eligible individuals with hearing loss by offering hearing aids at no cost, enhancing their quality of life by allowing them to communicate with their loved ones and stay connected to their community.

"We are thrilled to partner with HearUSA to expand access to hearing care for individuals in need across the country," said Jason Camis, Executive Director, Hearing Aid Project. "This partnership directly supports our mission to break down barriers to better hearing and bring the gift of sound to more people. By combining our resources and reach, we can now equip more in-need individuals nationwide with the hearing services and devices they need to live connected, engaged, and fulfilling lives. It's a powerful collaboration that will make a lasting impact."

The application process is simple: candidates submit their application through the Hearing Aid Project, where it is reviewed and vetted by the Hearing Aid Project team. Eligible individuals are then referred to their nearest HearUSA center to be fit with free hearing aids.

HearUSA has long been a leader in making hearing care more accessible. In addition to operating more than 370 centers nationwide, the company offers programs like Hear Better Today, which enables clients to receive hearing aids on the same day as their evaluation, and leads the industry in helping clients maximize their insurance benefits with flexible financing options.

"Nearly 38 million American adults live with hearing loss, yet financial barriers prevent far too many from getting the help they need," added Shepherd. "Through the 'Wonderful Sound for All' initiative, we're removing those barriers – delivering free hearing care to those who need it most and empowering more people to reconnect with the sounds and moments that make life wonderful."

For more information or to apply, visit the Hearing Aid Project Application.

About HearUSA

HearUSA is a global leader in hearing health. With our extensive network coverage, advanced online services, and pioneering technology, we are on a mission to make hearing care simpler and more accessible than ever before, setting a new standard in modern hearing care. Drawing on the expertise and hearing care services of over 370 owned hearing centers and more than 4,000 network hearing care professionals, we are helping more people take charge of their hearing health, making wonderful sound part of their everyday life. Find out more about us at HearUSA.com.

About the Hearing Aid Project, a program of Sertoma International

The Hearing Aid Project (HAP), a program of Sertoma International, is a national nonprofit initiative dedicated to providing free hearing aids to qualifying low-income individuals who cannot otherwise afford them. By collecting donated hearing aids, refurbishing them to like-new condition and working with a network of hearing health professionals, the program breaks down barriers to hearing healthcare in the United States. In addition, the project supplies hearing aids for use on international medical mission trips, extending the reach of hearing care to underserved communities around the world. Through collaborative partnerships, donor support and community outreach, HAP helps restore the gift of sound to those in need—improving communication, health and overall quality of life. To learn more or get involved, visit HearingAidDonations.org or Sertoma.org.

