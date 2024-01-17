HearUSA Furthers Goal of Expanding Access to Simply Excellent Hearing Care with Planned Opening of 17 New Hearing Centers of the Future in 2024

News provided by

HearUSA

17 Jan, 2024, 08:35 ET

The new Centers of the Future further HearUSA's goal to change the lives of one million more clients by 2028.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading hearing care retailer HearUSA today accelerated its mission of expanding access to Simply Excellent Hearing Care in 2024 with the announcement of 17 planned Hearing Center of the Future openings in California, Florida, Michigan, and Texas. The new centers are an addition to the eight centers that opened in 2023, all with the goal of bringing an entirely new, client-centric hearing care experience to more Americans than ever before.

"Despite leading the world in healthcare innovation and outcomes, the percentage of Americans treating their hearing loss remains low with estimates ranging between 20% and 30% in the US," said Nick Mengerink, President of HearUSA. "A major reason for this situation is a lack of access to hearing care. Recognizing that an estimated 48 million Americans live with some form of hearing loss, we at HearUSA are doing our part to bring quality hearing care to key markets across the country."

"For more than 35 years, we've been changing lives by helping people take charge of their hearing health," Mengerink stressed. "In 2024, we are taking the next step forward with our planned openings of 17 new centers over the next 12 months, significantly expanding access to Simply Excellent Hearing Care."

All HearUSA Hearing Centers of the Future are designed from the ground up to make accessing hearing care easier and more client-centric than ever before. Each center features a new, modern design concept that is innovative, welcoming, and engaging, with open spaces and product displays. Key touchpoints include a welcome hub, solutions wall, as well as calming and professional consultation rooms.

At the core of each center experience are HearUSA Hearing Care Professionals (HCPs) who help clients find the right solution for their needs and budget to ensure they go home with a solution that's tailored to their lifestyle. HCPs are joined by Client Experience Specialists (CESs) who serve as the first point of client contact when they enter a center and help clients make the most of their insurance benefits when it's time to make a purchase.

"We drove the conversation around access to quality hearing care in 2023 and we are doing everything possible to further amplify that message in more markets in 2024," Mengerink said. "We are pursuing this goal with a shared company ambition to tackle the challenge of hearing care accessibility."

HearUSA's commitment to improving hearing care access goes beyond simply opening new hearing centers. The company is also investing in telehealth and embracing OTC hearing solutions from Sony. Furthermore, an industry-leading apprentice program is expanding the number of HearUSA HCPs to meet growing workforce demands.

For more information on HearUSA, visit www.hearusa.com. For the press kit, click here.

About HearUSA
HearUSA is a global leader in hearing health. With our extensive network coverage, advanced online services, and pioneering technology, we are on a mission to make hearing care simpler and more accessible than ever before, setting a new standard in modern hearing care. Drawing on the expertise and hearing care services of over 380 owned hearing centers and more than 4,000 network hearing care professionals, we are helping more people take charge of their hearing health, making wonderful sound part of their everyday life. Find out more about us at HearUSA.com.

Media Contact
Tom Terzullli
Griffin360
212-481-3456 x11
[email protected]

SOURCE HearUSA

Also from this source

Wellness and Nutrition Expert Kevin English Takes First Steps on Hearing Health Journey with Help from HearUSA

Kevin English wasn't always a certified trainer and in-demand nutrition expert. He founded The Silver Edge fitness company and the popular Over 50...

Groundbreaking New Signia Pure Charge&Go IX and Silk Charge&Go IX Hearing Aids Now Available at all HearUSA Locations

Expanding its commitment to change clients' lives through Simply Excellent Hearing Care, leading hearing care retailer HearUSA today announced the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Corporate Expansion

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.