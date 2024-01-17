HearUSA Furthers Goal of Expanding Access to Simply Excellent Hearing Care with Planned Opening of 17 New Hearing Centers of the Future in 2024

The new Centers of the Future further HearUSA's goal to change the lives of one million more clients by 2028.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading hearing care retailer HearUSA today accelerated its mission of expanding access to Simply Excellent Hearing Care in 2024 with the announcement of 17 planned Hearing Center of the Future openings in California, Florida, Michigan, and Texas. The new centers are an addition to the eight centers that opened in 2023, all with the goal of bringing an entirely new, client-centric hearing care experience to more Americans than ever before.

"Despite leading the world in healthcare innovation and outcomes, the percentage of Americans treating their hearing loss remains low with estimates ranging between 20% and 30% in the US," said Nick Mengerink, President of HearUSA. "A major reason for this situation is a lack of access to hearing care. Recognizing that an estimated 48 million Americans live with some form of hearing loss, we at HearUSA are doing our part to bring quality hearing care to key markets across the country."

"For more than 35 years, we've been changing lives by helping people take charge of their hearing health," Mengerink stressed. "In 2024, we are taking the next step forward with our planned openings of 17 new centers over the next 12 months, significantly expanding access to Simply Excellent Hearing Care."

All HearUSA Hearing Centers of the Future are designed from the ground up to make accessing hearing care easier and more client-centric than ever before. Each center features a new, modern design concept that is innovative, welcoming, and engaging, with open spaces and product displays. Key touchpoints include a welcome hub, solutions wall, as well as calming and professional consultation rooms.

At the core of each center experience are HearUSA Hearing Care Professionals (HCPs) who help clients find the right solution for their needs and budget to ensure they go home with a solution that's tailored to their lifestyle. HCPs are joined by Client Experience Specialists (CESs) who serve as the first point of client contact when they enter a center and help clients make the most of their insurance benefits when it's time to make a purchase.

"We drove the conversation around access to quality hearing care in 2023 and we are doing everything possible to further amplify that message in more markets in 2024," Mengerink said. "We are pursuing this goal with a shared company ambition to tackle the challenge of hearing care accessibility."

HearUSA's commitment to improving hearing care access goes beyond simply opening new hearing centers. The company is also investing in telehealth and embracing OTC hearing solutions from Sony. Furthermore, an industry-leading apprentice program is expanding the number of HearUSA HCPs to meet growing workforce demands.

About HearUSA

HearUSA is a global leader in hearing health. With our extensive network coverage, advanced online services, and pioneering technology, we are on a mission to make hearing care simpler and more accessible than ever before, setting a new standard in modern hearing care. Drawing on the expertise and hearing care services of over 380 owned hearing centers and more than 4,000 network hearing care professionals, we are helping more people take charge of their hearing health, making wonderful sound part of their everyday life. Find out more about us at HearUSA.com.

