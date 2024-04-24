HearUSA Named Best Nationwide Hearing Aid Solutions Company in the 2024 Global Health & Pharma Private Healthcare Awards

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading hearing care retailer HearUSA announced today that it has won a 2024 Global Health & Pharma Private Healthcare Award in the Shopping & Retail category and has been named Best Nationwide Hearing Aid Solutions Company. This most recent award win celebrates the company's commitment to making hearing care more accessible than ever before and sets a new standard in modern hearing care.

Now in its eighth consecutive year, the Global Health & Pharma Private Healthcare Awards Program focuses on showcasing the top service providers across the private health sector and recognizing the vital contributions of those innovating and disrupting the market today.

"This awards program celebrates HearUSA's committment to making sure people across the country have access to affordable and effective hearing care, wherever they might be and ensure they feel empowered and comfortable managing their hearing health throughout their lives," Nick Mengerink, President, HearUSA US Retail said. "We're thrilled and honored to win an award that recognizes us as the best hearing aid solutions company in the country."

In 2023, HearUSA unveiled a multi-year plan to open its groundbreaking "Hearing Centers of the Future" in major markets throughout the country, expanding hearing care access for the estimated 48 million Americans currently living with hearing loss. Leveraging the HearUSA brand promise to deliver Simply Excellent Hearing Care, Centers of the Future are designed from the ground up to provide care and services that are tailored to each client's unique lifestyle and hearing needs.

Each center features a modern design concept with innovative, thoughtfully designed spaces and engaging product displays. Key touch points include a welcome hub, solutions wall, along with relaxing and professional consultation rooms. The environment creates a welcoming atmosphere where clients, with the guidance of licensed Hearing Care Professionals, can explore prescription hearing aids from leading brands, as well as over the counter hearing aid solutions.

"We always put our clients first to ensure the best possible experience as they take the critical first step on their hearing care journey," Mengerink added. "This award proves that we have a winning approach as we drive towards our goal of improving the lives of one million Americans with hearing loss by 2028."

HearUSA plans to open multiple Hearing Centers of the Future in 2024, expanding access to the latest prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, as well as supporting education and breaking down the stigma often associated with hearing loss by offering critical information, resources and no-cost hearing exams.

About HearUSA

HearUSA is a global leader in hearing health. With our extensive network coverage, advanced online services, and pioneering technology, we are on a mission to make hearing care simpler and more accessible than ever before, setting a new standard in modern hearing care. Drawing on the expertise and hearing care services of over 380 owned hearing centers and more than 4,000 network hearing care professionals, we are helping more people take charge of their hearing health, making wonderful sound part of their everyday life.

