HearUSA Named Number One Hearing Care Retailer in Newsweek's America's Best Retailers 2023

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading hearing care retailer HearUSA announced today that it has been named America's number one hearing care retailer as part of Newsweek and Statista Inc.'s America's Best Retailers 2023.

America's Best Retailers 2023 recognizes brands that offer high-quality products, competitive prices and superior customer service. Retailer scores were determined via an independent survey through which shoppers were asked to evaluate stores in 39 product categories. Participants were asked about their likelihood of recommending a retailer to friends and family and how they rated it based on factors like price, product selection, service, and overall atmosphere.

HearUSA's score was best among hearing care retailers, underscoring the company's commitment to providing Simply Excellent Hearing Care by helping clients experience the sound of multiple leading brands, maximize their benefits and leave the center with their new hearing aids — all in the same day.

"It's an honor to be recognized as America's leading hearing care retailer," said Nick Mengerink, President, HearUSA. "This honor is a testament first and foremost to our center teams across the country. They work tirelessly every day to provide the very best client care, empowering clients to take control of their hearing health by providing recommendations based on their unique needs. We are a unified team that's driven by our shared ambition to change one million more lives by 2028 as we continue to reframe client assumptions about every aspect of hearing aids."

HearUSA sets out to change more lives by reducing the stigma around hearing loss, redefining the process of purchasing a hearing aid and expanding access to the wonderful benefits of Simply Excellent Hearing Care.

With the recent addition of over-the-counter hearing aids from Sony to HearUSA's list of prescription offerings from Widex, Signia, Rexton and other brands, HearUSA HCPs nationwide are equipped with a complete portfolio of the world's best hearing aid solutions for all patients, across all levels of hearing loss and budget.

The company's unique Hear Better Today program equips clients with hearing aids the same day they are evaluated so they don't have to wait to experience the life changing benefits that hearing aids deliver. Plus, the company's leadership in insurance enables clients to get the most from their insurance plans while also offering flexible financing.

"Being honored amongst America's Best Retailers proves the immense impact our HCPs have on clients across the country," added Dan Troast, HearUSA Audiologist. "They are the reason we're redefining quality care to ensure clients get offerings and services that are customized, responsive, and well-informed. To support our HCPs in this effort, we're consistently elevating their voices, investing in their growth and expanding our internship/externship programs to develop the next generation of HearUSA professionals."

The HearUSA HCP Advisory Board, for which Troast serves as chairperson, demonstrates the critical role HearUSA HCPs have in shaping the client experience. The board exists expressly for the purpose of providing feedback and professional expertise to the HearUSA support center and corporate team on matters related to client care and the overall success of the business to deliver on the promise of providing Simply Excellent Hearing Care.

Through HearUSA's recruitment program, the company offers a professional development team to provide support; licensing reimbursement for continuing education; and development opportunities for advancement through roles like HCP Team Leads, Advisory Board positions, or District Managers. HearUSA also offers a number of paid 4th-year AuD externships and shorter, 3rd-year internships.

The America's Best Retailers 2023 survey participants comprised more than 9,000 U.S. customers who have shopped at the retailers in-person in the past three years. The final assessment and rankings were based on the Likelihood of Recommendation (50% of the final score) and five evaluation criteria (50% of the final score).

About HearUSA

HearUSA is a global leader in hearing health. With our extensive network coverage, advanced online services, and pioneering technology, we are on a mission to make hearing care simpler and more accessible than ever before, setting a new standard in modern hearing care. Drawing on the expertise and hearing care services of over 365 owned hearing centers and more than 4,000 network hearing care professionals, we are helping more people take charge of their hearing health, making wonderful sound part of their everyday life. Find out more about us at HearUSA.com.

