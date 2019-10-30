Heather C. Yakely Named Managing Partner of Kutak Rock's Spokane Office

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutak Rock is pleased to announce Heather C. Yakely has been named managing partner of the firm's Spokane office effective immediately. With this appointment, Yakely also joins the firm's Executive Committee.

Jay Selanders, Chair of Kutak Rock, comments, "Heather is a talented attorney and proven leader. She fosters high-quality relationships inside and outside the firm and has been a key contributor to many of our recent litigation successes. These traits, and her understanding of the Washington legal market, make her an ideal choice to be managing partner of our Spokane office. I'm sure Heather will accelerate our growth in the region and beyond the Pacific Northwest."

"I am honored to serve as managing partner and excited about the future of our Spokane office," remarked Yakely. "Kutak Rock has an extraordinary commitment to our clients, colleagues and community. I believe the Spokane office is well-positioned to meet the diverse needs of our clients. I look forward to supporting the growth of our attorneys as we work to expand the firm's footprint in Spokane and beyond the Pacific Northwest in key practice areas, including litigation, public finance and real estate law."

For 20 years, Heather Yakely has practiced in the areas of employment and constitutional law issues, municipal law, and tort defense. She has successfully defended law enforcement and municipalities in civil rights defense throughout her career. She has also successfully defended clients, municipal and private, in various employment matters, including discrimination, sexual harassment and ADA litigation. Ms. Yakely has experience in both State and appellate courts, and is admitted to the State of Idaho, the Federal District Courts of Idaho, Washington and the Ninth Circuit. She will lead the litigation team in Spokane. She earned a J.D. and B.A. from Gonzaga University.

