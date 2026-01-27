Heather Ripley to host free PR masterclass for animal sanctuaries

Free 60-minute live webinar with Orange Orchard founder on increasing earned media to boost visibility, credibility and fundraising results

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heather Ripley, founder of Orange Orchard and long-time advocate for animal welfare causes, will host a free 60-minute live masterclass on Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. EST to help animal sanctuaries earn meaningful earned media coverage and turn that visibility into stronger community support.

Orange Orchard founder Heather Ripley will host a free live masterclass on Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. EST to help animal sanctuaries generate meaningful earned media coverage.

Titled "Helping Sanctuaries Be Seen: Practical PR Strategies That Build Support," the session is designed specifically for sanctuary founders and fundraising teams who are doing life-changing work but often struggle to get the public attention, and donor confidence, that fuels sustainable growth.

This bonus training extends the momentum of The Funding Blueprint for Sanctuaries Summit, a day-long event focused on sustainable funding and growth for animal sanctuaries.

"Shelters and sanctuaries are guided by compassion, but there also needs to be a practical plan in place to accrue awareness and support," said Cheryl A Moss, founder of Better Life for Animals, who sponsors the summit. "Given Orange Orchard's leadership in animal welfare PR, we know that this deep-dive live masterclass session from Heather will be a tremendous help for sanctuaries looking to think more strategically."

In the training, Ripley will share practical PR and earned media strategies that sanctuary teams can implement right away, without relying on paid ads or chasing social media algorithms. Key takeaways will include:

Budget-friendly PR strategies that help sanctuaries increase visibility

How to position your sanctuary as a trusted resource in your community

Storytelling approaches that attract donors, volunteers and long-term supporters

Simple outreach tactics that build consistent media attention over time

In addition, the Orange Orchard team will be giving away six free communications audits to the first registrants.

"For animal sanctuaries, earned media is a powerful and often underutilized tool," said Ripley. "When your story is featured by trusted outlets, it instantly elevates your credibility and helps donors feel confident that their gift will make a tangible impact."

To register for the masterclass, visit betterlifeforanimals.com/bonus

For more information about Orange Orchard, visit orangeorchardpr.com.

About Orange Orchard

Orange Orchard is a division of Ripley PR, a global public relations agency that combines strategic business insight with creative branding to deliver measurable results. Orange Orchard was established to support animal welfare organizations and promote animal-friendly products, brands and initiatives. Drawing on the team's experience building and elevating global brands, Orange Orchard partners with nonprofit organizations and mission-driven businesses to advance animal protection, compassionate consumer choices and positive social impact. For more information, visit orangeorchardpr.com or call 865-977-1973.

