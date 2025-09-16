Wildlife SOS selects Orange Orchard as its PR agency of record

Partnership will highlight the animal advocacy group's conservation efforts and build awareness of India's urgent wildlife challenges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildlife SOS, a global conservation and animal welfare organization dedicated to providing specialized veterinary care and reducing human-wildlife conflict, announced today they have chosen Orange Orchard, an award-winning public relations agency specializing in animal advocacy and the promotion of animal-friendly brands, as its public relations partner.

Founded in 1995 by Kartick Satyanarayan and Geeta Seshamani to conserve India's natural heritage while protecting its wildlife, Wildlife SOS is a nonprofit dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating distressed, injured, and exploited animals such as Asian elephants, sloth bears, leopards and reptiles.

"Partnering with Orange Orchard is a natural fit for us," said Nikki Sharp, executive director of the United States division. "They understand the urgency of our mission and have the skills to amplify it. With their support, we can extend our reach, foster new partnerships and inspire others to take meaningful action that focuses on protecting wildlife."

The organization successfully ended the centuries-old Kalandar "dancing" bear tradition and are currently working to save "begging" elephants, privately-owned elephants used for work and kept in a transient state with little to no care. Wildlife SOS delivers specialized veterinary care through its rescue centers and hospitals, combats illegal practices and reduces human-wildlife conflict with initiatives like covering open wells and planting trees. They also educate the public, including former poachers, on how to build sustainable livelihoods that ensure success without relying on animal exploitation.

By partnering with Orange Orchard, Wildlife SOS's goal is to build a stronger media presence in the United States, helping the organization connect with a broader base of supporters, increase awareness of urgent conservation challenges and advance its mission to protect and rehabilitate at-risk animal populations like the Asian elephant.

"Wildlife SOS has an incredible story to tell, and we are determined to make sure the world hears it," said Orange Orchard founder and CEO Heather Ripley. "With a passion for animal welfare at the heart of our expertise, it's our goal to help Wildlife SOS share its powerful mission with new audiences and secure media coverage that sparks awareness, compassion and lasting support for their lifesaving work."

Orange Orchard, a division of Ripley PR, is known for its mission-driven communications that fuel positive change. The agency is recognized for elevating animal welfare organizations by giving them a stronger voice and forging meaningful connections with key audiences.

About Orange Orchard

Orange Orchard is a division of Ripley PR, a global public relations agency using a blend of strategic business accounting and creative public relations branding to deliver measurable results. Orange Orchard was established to promote animal-friendly products, brands and initiatives. The team's knowledge and experience in building global brands helps forward-thinking and socially and environmentally conscious businesses and nonprofit foundations create a cleaner, healthier and more compassionate world. For more information visit orangeorchardpr.com or call 865-977-1973.

About Wildlife SOS

Wildlife SOS is a nonprofit conservation organization established in 1995, working across India to rescue and rehabilitate wildlife in distress. In addition to its work combating illegal wildlife trade and mitigating human-wildlife conflict, the organization actively collaborates with government agencies and local communities to protect habitats and promote sustainable livelihoods.

Wildlife SOS is also leading the national movement to end the exploitation of elephants in captivity through its Begging Elephant Campaign, which aims to save all neglected and abused elephants from the streets of India by 2030, getting them into sanctuary for expert medical care and quality of life. For more information, visit wildlifesos.org.

