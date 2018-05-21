Heavy-Duty Connectors 2018: Global Market Forecast to 2023 - Rise in the Adoption of Industrial Automation Solutions / Mandatory Functional Safety Standards and Government Regulations

The heavy-duty connector market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2017 and 2023 to reach USD 3.51 billion by 2023 from USD 2.81 billion in 2018.

Nowadays, organizations are dedicated to saving lives and protecting assets by adopting and delivering safety products. With the adoption of heavy-duty connectors, which is now a mandate in industries operating in extreme environmental conditions, companies are protecting their machinery and employees from electrical hazards. These connectors ensure a secure connection and hassle-free operations by eliminating the threat of disconnection due to machine vibrations, thereby saving time and money while optimizing workflow. Heavy-duty connectors are designed to reliably perform under the most demanding operating and harsh environmental conditions. However, the major factor restraining the heavy-duty connector market growth is the lack of the coordination of standards.



The manufacturing application is expected to hold a significant share of the heavy-duty connector market during the forecast period. With the growing adoption of automation solutions in heavy industries such as automotive, food & beverages, chemicals, and metals, the efficient connectivity to facilitate secure power, signal, and data connections in the harshest environments is essential. Government protocols play a significant role in the growth of the heavy-duty connector market.



The market for heavy-duty connectors in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Rapid industrialization, high adoption of automation solutions, and competitive pressure to achieve operational efficiency are fueling the growth of the heavy-duty connector market in APAC. Moreover, the most important factor driving market growth has been the revision of the international standards, along with the focus of the government on workplace safety, which has resulted in the increasing awareness and rising adoption of advanced heavy-duty connector solutions.



Moreover, the report profiles the key players in the heavy-duty connector market and analyzes their market ranking. The prominent players profiled in this report are Weidmuller Interface (Germany), Phoenix Contact (Germany), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Amphenol Sine Systems (US), Molex (US), Harting Technology (Germany), XiamenWain Electrical (China), Wieland Electric (Germany), and ITT (US).



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Scope of the Study

1.3.1 Geographic Scope

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary and Primary Research

2.1.2 Secondary Data

2.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.3 Primary Data

2.1.3.1 Primary Sources

2.1.3.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.3.3 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Heavy-Duty Connector Market

4.2 Heavy-Duty Connector Market, By Termination Method

4.3 Heavy-Duty Connector Market in North America, By Country and Application

4.4 Heavy-Duty Connector Market, By Application

4.5 Heavy-Duty Connector Market, By Country, 2018



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Importance of Industrial Safety

5.2.1.2 Rise in the Adoption of Industrial Automation Solutions

5.2.1.3 Mandatory Functional Safety Standards and Government Regulations

5.2.1.4 Increased Emphasis on Energy-Efficient Manufacturing

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack in Coordination of Standards

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advancements in Railway Infrastructure

5.2.3.2 Huge Investment in Renewable Energy

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Technical Challenges While Selecting the Right Connector

5.2.5 Value Chain Analysis



6 Heavy-Duty Connector Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hoods and Housings

6.3 Inserts and Contacts

6.4 Accessories



7 Heavy-Duty Connector Market, By Termination Method

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Crimp

7.3 Screw

7.4 Others



8 Heavy-Duty Connector Market, By Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Metal

8.3 Plastic



9 Heavy-Duty Connector Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Manufacturing

9.3 Railway

9.4 Construction

9.5 Oil & Gas

9.6 Others



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 APAC

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Rest of APAC

10.5 RoW

10.5.1 Middle East

10.5.2 South America

10.5.3 Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Ranking Analysis, 2017

11.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.3.1 Product Launches and Developments

11.3.2 Collaborations and Acquisitions

11.3.3 Expansions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 TE Connectivity

12.1.2 Pheonix Contact

12.1.3 Harting Technology

12.1.4 Weidmuller Interface

12.1.5 Molex

12.1.6 Amphenol Sine Systems

12.1.7 Weiland Electric

12.1.8 ITT Cannon

12.1.9 ODU

12.1.10 Lapp

12.2 Other Companies

12.2.1 Smiths Interconnect

12.2.2 Walther Electric

12.2.3 China Utility Electrical

12.2.4 Xiamen Wain Electrical

12.2.5 Bulgin

12.2.6 Ningbo Degson Electronics

12.2.7 Indo Electricals

12.2.8 Schaltbau

12.2.9 Ningbo Oukerui Connector

12.2.10 Weald Electronics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dv6n5r/heavyduty?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heavy-duty-connectors-2018-global-market-forecast-to-2023---rise-in-the-adoption-of-industrial-automation-solutions--mandatory-functional-safety-standards-and-government-regulations-300651998.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

