Heavy-Duty Connectors 2018: Global Market Forecast to 2023 - Rise in the Adoption of Industrial Automation Solutions / Mandatory Functional Safety Standards and Government Regulations

The "Heavy-Duty Connector Market by Component (Hood and Housing, Insert and Contact), Material (Metal and Plastic), Termination Method (Crimp and Screw), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The heavy-duty connector market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2017 and 2023 to reach USD 3.51 billion by 2023 from USD 2.81 billion in 2018.
Nowadays, organizations are dedicated to saving lives and protecting assets by adopting and delivering safety products. With the adoption of heavy-duty connectors, which is now a mandate in industries operating in extreme environmental conditions, companies are protecting their machinery and employees from electrical hazards. These connectors ensure a secure connection and hassle-free operations by eliminating the threat of disconnection due to machine vibrations, thereby saving time and money while optimizing workflow. Heavy-duty connectors are designed to reliably perform under the most demanding operating and harsh environmental conditions. However, the major factor restraining the heavy-duty connector market growth is the lack of the coordination of standards.
The manufacturing application is expected to hold a significant share of the heavy-duty connector market during the forecast period. With the growing adoption of automation solutions in heavy industries such as automotive, food & beverages, chemicals, and metals, the efficient connectivity to facilitate secure power, signal, and data connections in the harshest environments is essential. Government protocols play a significant role in the growth of the heavy-duty connector market.
The market for heavy-duty connectors in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Rapid industrialization, high adoption of automation solutions, and competitive pressure to achieve operational efficiency are fueling the growth of the heavy-duty connector market in APAC. Moreover, the most important factor driving market growth has been the revision of the international standards, along with the focus of the government on workplace safety, which has resulted in the increasing awareness and rising adoption of advanced heavy-duty connector solutions.
Moreover, the report profiles the key players in the heavy-duty connector market and analyzes their market ranking. The prominent players profiled in this report are Weidmuller Interface (Germany), Phoenix Contact (Germany), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Amphenol Sine Systems (US), Molex (US), Harting Technology (Germany), XiamenWain Electrical (China), Wieland Electric (Germany), and ITT (US).
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Definition
1.3 Scope of the Study
1.3.1 Geographic Scope
1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study
1.4 Currency
1.5 Limitations
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary and Primary Research
2.1.2 Secondary Data
2.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
2.1.3 Primary Data
2.1.3.1 Primary Sources
2.1.3.2 Key Industry Insights
2.1.3.3 Breakdown of Primaries
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.2.2 Top-Down Approach
2.3 Data Triangulation
2.4 Research Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Heavy-Duty Connector Market
4.2 Heavy-Duty Connector Market, By Termination Method
4.3 Heavy-Duty Connector Market in North America, By Country and Application
4.4 Heavy-Duty Connector Market, By Application
4.5 Heavy-Duty Connector Market, By Country, 2018
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 High Importance of Industrial Safety
5.2.1.2 Rise in the Adoption of Industrial Automation Solutions
5.2.1.3 Mandatory Functional Safety Standards and Government Regulations
5.2.1.4 Increased Emphasis on Energy-Efficient Manufacturing
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack in Coordination of Standards
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Advancements in Railway Infrastructure
5.2.3.2 Huge Investment in Renewable Energy
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Technical Challenges While Selecting the Right Connector
5.2.5 Value Chain Analysis
6 Heavy-Duty Connector Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hoods and Housings
6.3 Inserts and Contacts
6.4 Accessories
7 Heavy-Duty Connector Market, By Termination Method
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Crimp
7.3 Screw
7.4 Others
8 Heavy-Duty Connector Market, By Material
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Metal
8.3 Plastic
9 Heavy-Duty Connector Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Manufacturing
9.3 Railway
9.4 Construction
9.5 Oil & Gas
9.6 Others
10 Geographic Analysis
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Rest of Europe
10.4 APAC
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Rest of APAC
10.5 RoW
10.5.1 Middle East
10.5.2 South America
10.5.3 Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Ranking Analysis, 2017
11.3 Competitive Situations and Trends
11.3.1 Product Launches and Developments
11.3.2 Collaborations and Acquisitions
11.3.3 Expansions
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 TE Connectivity
12.1.2 Pheonix Contact
12.1.3 Harting Technology
12.1.4 Weidmuller Interface
12.1.5 Molex
12.1.6 Amphenol Sine Systems
12.1.7 Weiland Electric
12.1.8 ITT Cannon
12.1.9 ODU
12.1.10 Lapp
12.2 Other Companies
12.2.1 Smiths Interconnect
12.2.2 Walther Electric
12.2.3 China Utility Electrical
12.2.4 Xiamen Wain Electrical
12.2.5 Bulgin
12.2.6 Ningbo Degson Electronics
12.2.7 Indo Electricals
12.2.8 Schaltbau
12.2.9 Ningbo Oukerui Connector
12.2.10 Weald Electronics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dv6n5r/heavyduty?w=5
