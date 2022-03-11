Heavy-duty Vehicle Braking System Market - 2022-2026 | Increasing Demand for Heavy-duty Vehicles in India And Eastern Europe to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Mar 11, 2022, 06:45 ET
NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Heavy-duty Vehicle Braking System Market by Application (Trucks and Buses) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the heavy-duty vehicle braking system market from 2021 to 2026 is USD 99.87 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
Key Market Driver
- Increased demand for heavy-duty vehicles in countries such as China, Japan, and India is one of the primary reasons driving the worldwide heavy-duty vehicle braking system market growth. The exponential development in demand for heavy-duty vehicles in India and Eastern European countries is predicted to propel the heavy-duty truck industry, as well as the worldwide heavy-duty vehicle braking system market, throughout the forecast period.
- Furthermore, India is seeing quicker economic growth, which is favorably correlated with an increase in transportation and logistics demand. As a result of all of these factors, demand for heavy-duty vehicle braking systems is likely to increase in the future years.
Key Market Challenges
- The fall in profit margins due to high manufacturing costs is one of the major barriers to the global heavy-duty vehicle braking system market's growth. The cost of manufacturing automobiles has increased significantly as the cost of raw materials such as hardened steel, cast iron, stainless steel, and other metal alloys has risen.
- The rising competition in the heavy-duty vehicle braking system market prevents braking system manufacturers from passing on higher raw material and manufacturing costs to OEMs in order to obtain a competitive advantage and maintain their market position. Such factors would make it harder for leading suppliers to achieve optimal market penetration, which will have a negative influence on market growth over the projection period.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!
The heavy-duty vehicle braking system market report is segmented by Application (Trucks and Buses) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). APAC will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US, China, India, Germany, and the UK are the key market for heavy-duty vehicle braking systems in APAC.
During the projected period, the trucks category will have a considerable increase in market share for heavy-duty vehicle braking systems. Heavy-duty truck demand is expected to rise as a result of investments in the building, infrastructure, and industrial sectors, particularly in growing economies like India, Brazil, China, and other Eastern European countries.
View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.
- Carlisle Companies Inc.
- Cojali Group S.L.
- Haldex AB
- Imperial Engineering
- Knorr Bremse AG
- Meritor Inc.
- Nabtesco Corp.
- Porsche Automobil Holding SE
- Tenneco Inc.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
|
Heavy-duty Vehicle Braking System Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.33%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 99.87 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.02
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 37%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Carlisle Companies Inc., Cojali Group S.L., Haldex AB, Imperial Engineering, Knorr Bremse AG, Meritor Inc., Nabtesco Corp., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Tenneco Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Trucks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Trucks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Trucks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Trucks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Trucks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Buses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Buses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Buses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Buses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Buses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 89: Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Cojali Group S.L.
- Exhibit 93: Cojali Group S.L. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Cojali Group S.L. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: Cojali Group S.L. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Haldex AB
- Exhibit 96: Haldex AB - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Haldex AB - Product / Service
- Exhibit 98: Haldex AB - Key offerings
- 10.6 Imperial Engineering
- Exhibit 99: Imperial Engineering - Overview
- Exhibit 100: Imperial Engineering - Product / Service
- Exhibit 101: Imperial Engineering - Key offerings
- 10.7 Knorr Bremse AG
- Exhibit 102: Knorr Bremse AG - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Knorr Bremse AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 104: Knorr Bremse AG - Key news
- Exhibit 105: Knorr Bremse AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 106: Knorr Bremse AG - Segment focus
- 10.8 Meritor Inc.
- Exhibit 107: Meritor Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Meritor Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: Meritor Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 110: Meritor Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: Meritor Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Nabtesco Corp.
- Exhibit 112: Nabtesco Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Nabtesco Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: Nabtesco Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: Nabtesco Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Porsche Automobil Holding SE
- Exhibit 116: Porsche Automobil Holding SE - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Porsche Automobil Holding SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: Porsche Automobil Holding SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: Porsche Automobil Holding SE - Segment focus
- 10.11 Tenneco Inc.
- Exhibit 120: Tenneco Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Tenneco Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Tenneco Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: Tenneco Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Exhibit 124: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Overview
- Exhibit 125: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key news
- Exhibit 127: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 132: Research methodology
- Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 134: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations
Share this article