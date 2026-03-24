HEAVYS Announces Official Collaboration with Death Metal Pioneers Morbid Angel

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heavys, the audio brand that finally gave rock and metal fans the hardware they deserve, is proud to announce an official collaboration with legendary American death metal band Morbid Angel. This partnership introduces a limited–edition line of Morbid Angel shell designs for the Heavys H1H over–ear headphones.

For decades, Morbid Angel's sound, defined by the dark atmosphere of albums like Altars of Madness and Covenant, has been a challenge for standard headphones. Heavys' patented 8-driver architecture provides the surgical precision needed to reveal every layer of the music exactly as it was recorded in the studio.

"Our mission is to build technology that delivers music with the intensity, depth, and emotional connection it was meant to have," said a spokesperson for Heavys.

The Morbid Angel edition features fully interchangeable shells that attach in seconds, letting fans change the look of their headphones without affecting audio quality. The shells are designed to reflect the band's iconic visual identity, allowing listeners to rock their music and their style.

The Heavys H1H headphones include features designed for heavy music fans:

8-Driver System: Each ear cup contains four drivers (8 total), including two woofers for uncompressed bass, a mid-range driver, and a tweeter. This patented placement is designed to mimic a natural 3D soundstage.

Each ear cup contains four drivers (8 total), including two woofers for uncompressed bass, a mid-range driver, and a tweeter. This patented placement is designed to mimic a natural 3D soundstage. Connectivity : They support Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity alongside wired options via a 3.5mm jack or USB-C digital input. Supported codecs include SBC, AAC, and aptX Adaptive.

: They support Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity alongside wired options via a 3.5mm jack or USB-C digital input. Supported codecs include SBC, AAC, and aptX Adaptive. Noise Cancellation & Modes : The "HellBlocker™" system combines passive isolation with active noise cancellation (ANC). It also includes a Transparent Mode for situational awareness.

: The "HellBlocker™" system combines passive isolation with active noise cancellation (ANC). It also includes a Transparent Mode for situational awareness. Battery Life : The headphones offer up to 50 hours of playback on a single charge. Real-world testing shows roughly 45 hours with ANC activated.

: The headphones offer up to 50 hours of playback on a single charge. Real-world testing shows roughly 45 hours with ANC activated. Microphones : They feature a 5-microphone array (specifically two microphone end-fire arrays) for clear voice pickup during calls.

: They feature a 5-microphone array (specifically two microphone end-fire arrays) for clear voice pickup during calls. Comfort Design: Designed with plush leatherette cushions and a soft internal headband lining for extended wear.

These limited-edition Morbid Angel shells are available now at Heavys.com both as standalone accessories and bundled with H1H headphones.

About HEAVYS

HEAVYS is the world's first audio brand designed exclusively for the heavy music community. Engineered by industry legend Axel Grell, Heavys combines German engineering with a New York soul to mimic the experience of a live concert, giving listeners a way to hear every detail. The company is headquartered at 1216 Broadway, New York, NY 10001.

Media and partnerships contact:

HEAVYS Communications

[email protected]

heavys.com

SOURCE Heavys