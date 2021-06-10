HECO Global Node Voting Has Officially Begun

LONDON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HECO, a decentralized, EVM-compatible public chain, has announced a voting campaign for HECO Mainnet node election, aiming to present more rights and incentives to the community of HECO and HT holders.

Voter engagement is a critical part of the HECO Mainnet node election because it not only empowers candidates and developers, but also helps to further the mission of the HECO chain. This opportunity gives communities more opportunities to hear directly from candidates on the issues that affect HECO chain operation. Elected institutions will hear and interact with the voices of voters.

Users can easily browse through the basic information of node candidates and then vote for their top choices on our official website. 1 HT token represents 1 vote and it can only be used to vote for one candidate. After you pledge HT Token to designated HECO chain addresses, that counts as one successful vote. Furthermore, incentives are provided for these users after the vote is completed. Because the quantity of votes is the sole criterion of the HECO Mainnet node election, the first 11 candidates with the highest votes will become the major nodes while the top 12 to 21 candidates will become backup nodes.

Pledged HT Token can also be returned within 3 days when users decide to withdraw from the node election. If users withdraw HT Token, the number of votes for the nodes decreases and the actual number of votes is calculated according to a snapshot of the deadline of this round of elections. For security purposes, 7,200 blocks are considered as one unit (subject to actual results) and the volume of HT staked would be an indicator to differentiate between master and back-up nodes.

"Voting is associated with cohesive communities, more effective advocacy, and brings other intangibles," mentioned Leo Su, the head of HECO chain. " We're delighted to see that voting enables more institutions and individuals around the world who are concerned about the development of HECO chain to participate in HECO's ecological construction. This also jointly contributes to the prosperity HECO's ecology. All of this helps us achieve the ideals of HECO chain in an earlier stage."

For more information, please click: https://www.heco123.com/en-us/

About HECO

HECO is an EVM-compatible public chain that provides blockchain developers with an efficient and low-cost on-chain environment for decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, and digital assets.

To date, HECO chain has recorded approximately 7.83 million total addresses with 375 million transactions conducted on the platform.

SOURCE Heco Chain