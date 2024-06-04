HED and LIA Announce Merger to Bring Strategic Expertise and Drive Community Impact in Denver, Colorado

DENVER, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HED, a leading national architecture and engineering firm, today announced a merger with award-winning, Denver-based Larson Incitti Architects (LIA). The merger combines LIA's staff with HED's Denver office, significantly expanding the local team and leveraging community relationships to create new opportunities across multiple market sectors.

With over 25 years of experience in the greater Denver area, the LIA team has established trust among clients in the pre K-12 education and community sectors by consistently delivering excellence through collaborative design innovation and dedication to client service. HED is proud to continue that tradition of excellence and build upon its market sector expertise with the recently combined Denver staff.

"Our strategic merger with LIA is a great fit because of our shared commitment to create positive impact for clients and the greater community while providing growth opportunities for our talented staff," said Enrique Suarez, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, Co-CEO of HED. "We are pleased to welcome the LIA team into the HED family and look forward to using our combined strength to explore new opportunities and fulfill our common commitment to ensuring long-term success for our clients."

HED creates integrated, innovative, sustainable design solutions for clients in the healthcare, higher education, housing and mixed-use, manufacturing and product development, mission-critical, preK-12, science, federal and transportation, and workplace sectors.

HED is known for its aspirational company culture, which emphasizes continual learning and growth. HED values diversity in perspectives, experiences, abilities, and expertise.

"LIA has always been dedicated to client service and committed to the Denver community, and since our founding, we've emphasized learning and collaboration in our company culture — values we share with HED," said LIA Co-Founder Bruce Larson, AIA. "Those shared values and commitments are strengthened by joining forces through the merger, and we look forward to working as part of the HED team to continue creating positive impact for clients in Denver and the surrounding area."

ABOUT HED

At HED, great design is about thinking creatively to overcome challenges and improve real world outcomes. Our firm has a long history and reputation for excellence because we believe that all the facets of our design, from architecture, engineering, consulting, and planning, must create a positive impact for our clients, the community, and the world through responsive, innovative, and sustainable design solutions.

This belief has allowed our firm to become one of the 200 largest design firms in the US, serving clients nationally in a broad range of market sectors including healthcare, higher education, mission critical, housing and mixed-use, pre-K12, science, manufacturing and product development, workplace, community and government.

