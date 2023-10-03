HED Announces Strategic Partnership with Denver-based Larson Incitti Architects

DENVER , Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HED, a leading national architecture and engineering firm, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Denver-based Larson Incitti Architects. This formal partnership combines Larson Incitti Architects' staff with HED's national, award-winning integrated architecture and engineering team, significantly expanding Larson Incitti Architects' capabilities in education, religious and community design. Together, the firms will leverage community relationships to create new opportunities across multiple market sectors.

Marking its 25-year anniversary of experience in the greater Denver area, the Larson Incitti Architects team has established trust among clients in the community and Pre-K-12 education sectors by consistently delivering excellence through collaborative design innovation and dedication to client service. HED is well positioned to build upon that tradition of excellence with expanded market sector expertise in housing, science, mission critical, workplace, healthcare, higher education, manufacturing and product development. HED offers the support of a national team of architects, planners, MEP and structural engineers, and design specialists in laboratory planning, experiential graphic design, and landscape architecture.

"Our strategic partnership with Larson Incitti Architects is a great fit because of our shared commitment to create a positive impact for clients and the greater community," said Enrique Suarez, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, CO-CEO of HED. "We are pleased to formally announce our partnership and look forward to using our combined strength to explore new opportunities in the Denver area and deliver long-term success for our clients."

HED is known for its aspirational company culture and innovative professional services, and collaborative approach to project teaming. As an inclusive and integrated practice, HED values diversity in perspectives, experiences, abilities, and expertise, and this reputation and culture fits neatly with Larson Incitti Architects values. An award-winning integrated firm of architects and engineers, HED has recently been honored with national recognition for its collaborative, innovative solutions and project leadership by the Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) and the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC).

"Larson Incitti Architects has always been dedicated to client service and committed to the Denver community, and since our founding, we've emphasized learning and collaboration in our company culture — values we share with HED," said Bruce Larson, AIA, Principal of Larson Incitti Architects. "Those shared values and commitments are strengthened by joining forces with a national team, and we look forward to working with HED to continue creating positive impact for our clients in Denver and the surrounding area."

At HED, great design is about thinking creatively to overcome challenges and improve real world outcomes. Our firm has a long history and reputation for excellence because we believe that all the facets of our design, from architecture, engineering, consulting, and planning, must create a positive impact for our clients, the community, and the world through responsive, innovative, and sustainable design solutions.

This belief has allowed our firm to become one of the 200 largest design firms in the US, serving clients nationally in a broad range of market sectors including Healthcare, Higher Education, Mission Critical, Housing and Mixed-Use, Pre-K 12, Science, Manufacturing and New Product Development, Workplace, Community and Government

See how HED advances your world at www.hed.design.

Serving Colorado since 1998, Larson Incitti Architects is passionate about creating meaningful solutions to the rapidly changing needs of our time; believing that exceptional architecture can truly enrich the environment and the lives of the people it is built to serve.

