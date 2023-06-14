HED Receives National Recognition for Exemplary Engineering Achievement at ACEC's Engineering Excellence Awards

News provided by

HED

14 Jun, 2023, 09:02 ET

ROYAL OAK, Mich., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HED, a national architecture, engineering, and planning firm committed to integrated architectural and engineering design, is proud to announce that it has been honored with a National Recognition Award for exemplary engineering achievement in the 56th annual Engineering Excellence Awards (EEA) by the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC). The award recognizes HED's outstanding leadership of the 140,000 square foot Ford Motor Company Robotics Building (FRB) project at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI.

The ACEC Engineering Excellence Awards are among the most prestigious honors in the engineering industry, recognizing firms that demonstrate exceptional innovation, technical expertise, and engineering excellence. HED's recognition for its work on the Ford Motor Company Robotics Building underscores the firm's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and pushing the boundaries of integrated architectural and engineering design.

"We are honored to receive this National Recognition Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies," said Michael Cooper, PE, LEED AP, MBA, FACEC, President of HED. "This award is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our talented team, as well as our strong partnership with the University of Michigan and Ford Motor Company. At HED, we believe in the power of integrated architectural and engineering design to create exceptional spaces that not only function effectively but inspire and enrich the lives of the people who use them. The Ford Motor Company Robotics Building project is a shining example of this, bringing together architecture and engineering best practices to deliver an inspiring learning environment for students and faculty."

The Ford Motor Company Robotics Building at the University of Michigan is a state-of-the-art facility that combines advanced robotics research with research spaces to foster innovation and technological advancements in higher education. HED's engineering team played a pivotal role in the design and execution of the building, developing cutting-edge structural, mechanical, and electrical systems and ensuring seamless integration of advanced technologies. Their collaborative approach with the architectural team resulted in a harmonious blend of form and function, where engineering solutions enhance the architectural vision. Systems including lighting, power, and life-safety systems are energy efficient and state-of-the-art, contributing to FRB's LEED Gold Certification. The structural engineering promotes innovation and collaboration through cantilevered "wings", serving as one of the most prominent design elements of the building.

"The University of Michigan's College of Engineering is very pleased with the new Ford Robotics Laboratory," said Deanna Mabry, RA, NCARB, Associate Director of Design, University of Michigan, "It's beautiful and modern space, along with its centralized atrium, has made the new building a signature asset of the college."

HED's achievement will be celebrated at the ACEC Engineering Excellence Awards Gala on June 13th in Washington, DC. This event brings together industry leaders, policymakers, and engineering professionals from across the nation to acknowledge and celebrate the remarkable achievements in the field of engineering.

To learn more about HED's engineering services, visit their website here.

About HED:

At HED, great design is about thinking creatively to overcome challenges and improve real world outcomes. HED is a nationally recognized firm with a long history and reputation for excellence because we believe that all the facets of our design, from architecture, engineering, consulting, and planning, must create a positive impact for our clients, the community, and the world through responsive, innovative, and sustainable design solutions.

This belief has allowed HED to become one of the 200 largest design firms in the US, serving clients nationally in a broad range of market sectors including Healthcare, Higher Education, Mission Critical, Housing and Mixed-Use, Pre-K 12, Science, Manufacturing and Product Development, Workplace, Community, and Government.

See how HED advances your world at http://www.hed.design

About ACEC:

The American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) is the voice of America's engineering industry. With roots dating back more than 100 years, ACEC is a federation of 51 state and regional councils representing hundreds of thousands of engineers, architects, land surveyors and other specialists. ACEC is committed to advancing the practice of engineering and promoting the vital role of engineers in society. The Engineering Excellence Awards (EEA) celebrate outstanding achievements in engineering and highlight the industry's contributions to the built environment.

For more information, please visit www.acec.org.

Media Contact:

[email protected]com

SOURCE HED

Also from this source

HED Appoints Former CEO J. Peter Devereaux to New Founding Principal Role

HED Signs MEP 2040 Commitment and Previews its Renewed 5-year Sustainability Action Plan 

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.