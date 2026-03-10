Heddian Integrates OneLayer and Druid to Deliver Resilient, Device-Aware Cellular Connectivity for Utilities

BOSTON, ARLINGTON, Va. and BRAY, Ireland, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heddian today announced a strategic collaboration with OneLayer and Druid Software to deliver a unified cellular connectivity and security solution for electric utilities. The combined offering integrates Heddian's UtiliSIM™ platform with Druid's Raemis™ core and OneLayer's device-centric security to help utilities simplify multi-carrier operations today while preparing for future private LTE/5G deployments.

Utilities across North America are increasing their reliance on connected field devices, sensors, and automated grid technologies. As deployments scale across large geographic areas, utilities require connectivity that is resilient, secure, and simple to manage across both commercial and private cellular environments. This collaboration provides a cohesive approach that improves reliability, simplifies SIM and device management, and strengthens visibility across distributed operations.

Utilities often operate thousands of distributed devices across large territories, where coverage variability and complex SIM lifecycle management can create operational challenges. Heddian's UtiliSIM, designed specifically for utilities, provides flexible multi-carrier LTE coverage with the ability to automatically failover between commercial networks and support private LTE/5G deployments, strengthening reliability for mission-critical field operations. The platform enables secure remote SIM provisioning and supports both commercial LTE deployments and long-term private LTE migration strategies.

Through integration with Druid's Raemis™ private cellular core network platform, utilities gain a flexible LTE/5G core that allows them to transition from commercial networks to private deployments as operational needs evolve. The Raemis platform simplifies private network deployment and SIM management while supporting the resilience and coverage requirements unique to utility environments.

OneLayer adds the device visibility and security utilities need across both commercial and private LTE environments. With OneLayer, operators gain unified insight into devices connected across carriers, sites, and network types, supporting predictable operations and enabling OT-aligned segmentation, anomaly detection, and improved incident response.

"Utilities need communications systems that are secure, resilient, and manageable," said Joe Walsh, CEO of Heddian. "By combining UtiliSIM, the Druid Raemis platform, and OneLayer's device-centric security, we're simplifying an area that has traditionally placed a heavy burden on utilities. This joint solution delivers multi-carrier reliability, clearer device insight, security, and a practical path toward private LTE, all while strengthening the communications backbone utilities rely on."

"Utilities are looking for visibility and security that align with how OT teams operate," said Dave Mor, CEO of OneLayer. "By incorporating OneLayer into Heddian's offering and integrating with Druid's Raemis platform, utilities gain device-level clarity and stronger protections across commercial and private wireless environments. We're proud to support Heddian as they help utilities modernize safely and efficiently."

"Utilities need connectivity solutions that improve resilience without adding operational complexity," said Andy Greig, Chief Sales Officer, Druid Software. "By combining our Raemis platform with Heddian's UtiliSIM and OneLayer's security, utilities now have a flexible path forward—one that supports operations across commercial, private and hybrid LTE/5G networks while maintaining the reliability their operations demand."

Together, Heddian, Druid, and OneLayer provide utilities with a unified cellular communications approach that reduces complexity and supports long-term grid modernization efforts. With multi-carrier flexibility, private LTE readiness, and device-centric visibility and security, utilities can build communications infrastructure designed to support evolving operational needs.

About Heddian

Heddian is a trusted provider of communications infrastructure and managed services, specializing in mission-critical solutions for the energy sector. It works with electric utilities of all sizes and can provide end-to-end communications solutions or fill gaps within utility grid communications infrastructure. With a commitment to innovation, security, and customer success, Heddian empowers organizations to build and operate next-generation utility networks.

About Druid Software

Druid Software is a global leader in cellular core network software, delivering secure, scalable, and flexible solutions for private networks across various industries. Druid's Raemis™ platform is a mature 4G/5G core network platform, with unique features designed for business-critical communications. Druid's technology enables organizations to build and manage their own secure, reliable, and high-performance private networks.

About OneLayer

OneLayer delivers device-centric security, visibility, and lifecycle automation for private and public cellular networks. Purpose built for OT and industrial environments, OneLayer helps organizations unify device intelligence, simplify operations, and strengthen the security of their cellular connected ecosystems.

