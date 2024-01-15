Hedera Council Adds Hitachi America, Ltd. as Newest Member, Bringing Potential for Real-World Industrial Solutions Built on Hedera's DLT

Move heightens potential for highly practical use cases built on Hedera, grounded in IT, OT, and industrial expertise

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hedera Council today announced its newest member, Hitachi America, Ltd. (Hitachi), which brings with it industrial solutions expertise. Hitachi offers a broad range of electronics, power and industrial equipment and services, energy, industrial, health care, IT, OT, mobility and IoT with operations throughout the Americas directly and through its subsidiaries. Hitachi aims to begin creating proof-of-concepts for end-to-end supply chain and sustainability solutions on Hedera in the next year.

The Hedera Council is a consortium of diverse, global organizations and enterprises with a commitment to network innovation and the continued decentralization of the Hedera network. Members of the Council share an equal vote in the direction of Hedera's software and services, and run the initial network nodes.

"Hitachi sees real-world potential in distributed ledger technology (DLT) solutions built on Hedera, given the network's highly scalable and secure technology, and strong commitment to sustainability. Hedera addresses emerging needs in supply chain resiliency, clean energy,  IT/OT and the semiconductor industries, for example. Its unique DLT provides the single truth and tokenization mechanisms for distributed workflows that are needed to address these challenges," said  Ravigopal Vennelakanti, Vice President, Big Data Analytics Solutions Lab, at Hitachi. 

Hitachi brings new capabilities to the Council, strengthening the network through its technical and research capabilities. Its leadership in innovation-led industrial use cases makes Hitachi a unique and valuable addition to the Council. Hitachi and its affiliates have already employed their technological expertise to develop valuable blockchain technology solutions in payment systems, supply chains, predictive maintenance, and mining. Hitachi also brings further expertise and innovation in machine learning and generative AI technologies to the Council, increasing the wide-ranging, varied expertise which forms its knowledge base.

"DLT is now blossoming into real-world applications at massive scale," said Bill Miller, co-chair of the membership committee for the Hedera Council. "This requires support from household industry names such as Hitachi, which has a superb history of developing forward-looking technology for industrial, energy, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. Web3 infrastructure is increasingly attractive to large enterprises, who have never before been able to demonstrate the transparency and accountability of supply chain and other systems that are so urgently needed in today's times. We welcome Hitachi to the Council, and look forward to their innovations built on Hedera."

About Hedera
Hedera is an open source, leaderless proof-of-stake network. Hedera's robust ecosystem is built by a global community, on a network governed by a diverse council of industry-leading organizations, including abrdn, Avery Dennison, Boeing, Chainlink Labs, COFRA Holdings, DBS Bank, Dell, Dentons, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, EDF (Électricité de France), eftpos, FIS (WorldPay), Google, Hitachi America. Ltd., IBM, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), LG Electronics, The London School of Economics (LSE), Magalu, Nomura Holdings, ServiceNow, Shinhan Bank, Standard Bank Group, Swirlds, Tata Communications, Ubisoft, University College London (UCL), Wipro, and Zain Group. 

For more information, visit www.hedera.com, or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at @Hedera, Telegram at t.me/hederahashgraph, or Discord at www.hedera.com/discord. The Hedera whitepaper can be found at www.hedera.com/papers.

About Hitachi America Ltd.
Hitachi America, Ltd. (Hitachi), headquartered in Santa Clara, California, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., along with its subsidiary companies, offer a broad range of products, services and solutions, including electronics, power and industrial equipment and services, energy, industrial, health care, IT, mobility and IoT, with operations throughout the Americas. Hitachi operates under the business structure of "Digital Systems & Services" - supporting its customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" - contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems; and "Connective Industries" - connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, Hitachi aims for growth through co-creation with its customers. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.us/.

