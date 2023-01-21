Hedge Trimmer Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $1.67 Billion by 2027 at a 5.1% CAGR

Jan 21, 2023, 17:40 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hedge Trimmer Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hedge trimmer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.07% during 2022-2027. The market is growing substantially due to the increasing need for equipment from residential and commercial users. The growth in demand is attributed to the expansion of green acreage and is highly influenced by weather conditions.
The need for hedge trimmers surges during the summer and spring due to the increased time spent on lawn care activities. Moreover, the growing government efforts to expand green acreage through constructing parks, lawns and playgrounds are pushing the demand for hedge trimmers in the market. Also, with the rising interest in gardening and lawn care activities, the demand for landscaping services is growing significantly, pushing the hedge trimmer market growth from the landscaping service industry. Further, the global garden hedge trimmers market shipments are expected to reach 5,719.83 thousand units by 2027.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- The increasing government initiatives in developing countries to expand garden areas, grasslands and parklands are boosting the green acreage across city centers, horticulture, and landscaping industries, and the initiation of green roofs in developed economies is one of the key contributors to the hedge trimmer market. On the other hand, the growing popularity and increasing participation in various sports activities such as golf courses, football, cricket, rugby, and other outdoor space are pushing the construction industry demand. These factors are likely to propel the garden hedge trimmer market.
- Development in lithium-Ion batteries has compelled vendors to extend the lawn mower product range with Li-ion batteries. With the marketing restriction for NiCd cells and lower penetration of NiMH cells, the growth of Li-ion battery technology is more likely to positively impact the growth and adoption of hedge trimmers in the garden industry. This will further boost the demand for gardening equipment, such as hedge trimmers, and contribute to the hedge trimmer market during the forecast period.
- Governments across the globe are adopting sustainable and green technologies to reduce pollution levels in cities. Gardening equipment also falls under the same category and is even considered more polluting than vehicles. The professional landscaping service providers operating within municipalities, hospitality, office, state entities, and customers with indoor projects are looking to produce zero exhaust emission and noiseless equipment to expand working hours in public spaces.
- Cities worldwide have been gradually adopting urban gardening to cope with the issue of pollution, shortage of food and clean water, and rapidly rising temperatures, among others. According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), a large part of the developing world is facing a shortage of food, water, and arable land. In developed economies, urban gardening is seen as an antidote to the industrialized agriculture sector that uses chemical fertilizers and pollutes the waterways. On the other hand, creating a personal garden is cost-effective and beneficial, thereby positively impacting the adoption of garden hedge trimmers during the forecast period.
- A sustainable city is one in which the inflow of material, energy resources, and waste disposal do not exceed the city's surrounding environment's capability, and urban consumption is lower than the natural environment. Such factors forecast the demand for garden equipment such as hedge trimmers during the projected period.
Segmentation by Blade Type
- 46 cm & Below
- 47-56 cm
- 57 cm & Above
Segmentation by Fuel Type
- Gas powered
- Electric Corded
- Cordless
Segmentation by End-user
- Commercial
- Residential
Segmentation by Distribution
- Offline
- Online
Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- APAC
- Japan
- China
- Australia
- India
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Key Vendors
- ECHO
- Honda
- Husqvarna Group
- Stanley Black & Decker
- STIHL
Other Prominent Vendors
- AL-KO
- Makita Corp.
- Emak Group
- Techtronic Industries Ltd.
- American Lawn Mower
- Cub Cadet
- Greenworks Tools
- Lawn Master
- WORX
- Texas
- AriensCo
- Snow Joe
- STIGA GROUP
- Masport
- The Toro Company
- Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG
- Koki Holdings
- Craftsman
- Robert Bosch
- Einhell Germany AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rio6xg
