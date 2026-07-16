Hedgeye Asset Management Marks One-Year Anniversary of HECA and HGRO ETFs

One Year After Launch, HECA Surpasses $300 Million in Assets and HGRO Tops $125 Million; Both ETFs Now Available on LPL Financial's Platform

STAMFORD, Conn., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedgeye Asset Management today announced the one-year anniversary of two of its actively managed exchange-traded funds: the Hedgeye Capital Allocation ETF (NYSE: HECA) and the Hedgeye Quality Growth ETF (NYSE: HGRO).

Hedgeye Asset Management Celebrates One-Year Milestone

Launched in 2025, both HECA and HGRO are designed to give investors access to Hedgeye Risk Management's research-driven, risk-managed investment process in transparent ETF structures. Over their first year, both funds have seen strong investor adoption, with HECA now exceeding $300 million in assets under management and HGRO surpassing $125 million in assets under management.

Hedgeye Asset Management also announced that both HECA and HGRO are now available on LPL Financial's platform, expanding access to the funds for financial advisors and their clients.

"One year in, HECA and HGRO are doing exactly what we built them to do: bring Hedgeye Asset Management's disciplined, forward-looking investment process to a broader universe of investors," said John McNamara, Chief Investment Officer of Hedgeye Asset Management.

"The strong growth of both funds, combined with their availability on LPL Financial's platform, is an important milestone for our business and a reflection of the trust advisors and investors are placing in our team."

The Hedgeye Capital Allocation ETF (HECA) is managed by David Salem, Portfolio Manager at Hedgeye Asset Management. HECA is an actively managed, go-anywhere capital allocation strategy designed to invest across asset classes, sectors and geographies, with a focus on compounding capital while managing downside risk through changing market regimes.

"HECA was built for investors who understand that capital allocation is not a static exercise," said David Salem, Portfolio Manager of HECA. "Our job is to remain flexible, disciplined and focused on putting capital where we believe the risk/reward is most attractive. Reaching more than $300 million in assets in our first year is a meaningful validation of that approach."

The Hedgeye Quality Growth ETF (HGRO) is managed by Sam Rahman, Portfolio Manager at Hedgeye Asset Management. HGRO is an actively managed equity strategy focused on identifying high-quality growth companies with durable business models, strong competitive positions and attractive long-term compounding potential.

"HGRO reflects a simple but powerful idea: own exceptional businesses when the fundamentals, valuation and market setup align," said Sam Rahman, Portfolio Manager of HGRO. "We are focused on quality, durability and long-term growth, but always through a risk-managed lens. Surpassing $125 million in assets in our first year is a great milestone and we are grateful for the confidence investors have shown in the strategy."

HECA and HGRO are part of Hedgeye Asset Management's growing ETF lineup, which seeks to deliver active, research-intensive strategies grounded in Hedgeye's macro, fundamental and quantitative investment framework.

The firm's most recent addition is the Hedgeye Index Adds ETF (ADDS), managed by Brooks Cutright, which seeks to capture opportunities created by the market dynamics surrounding companies added to major equity indexes.

"We recognize that investors are searching for differentiated active strategies that are clear, disciplined and built for the real world," McNamara added. "That is the lane Hedgeye Asset Management is focused on. We're proud of the momentum we've built over the past year, but we're even more focused on what comes next."

About Hedgeye Asset Management

Hedgeye Asset Management is an investment management firm focused on delivering actively managed ETF strategies grounded in Hedgeye's independent macro, fundamental and quantitative research process. The firm seeks to provide investors with transparent, risk-managed investment solutions designed to navigate changing market cycles.

Media Contact:

Dan Holland

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Important Information

Before investing in the fund, the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory prospectus contains this and other important information about the fund. Copies of the fund's prospectus may be obtained by visiting www.hedgeyeam.com or calling +1 (888) 711-8292. Read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risks including the risk of principal loss. The Adviser is newly formed and has not previously managed an ETF. Accordingly, investors in the Fund bear the risk that the Adviser's inexperience may limit its effectiveness.

Diversification neither ensures a profit nor guarantees against loss in a declining market.

The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

As an actively managed investment portfolio, the Fund is subject to the Adviser's investment decisions about individual securities impact on the Fund's ability to achieve its investment objective. there is no guarantee that the Adviser's investment strategy will meet it's investment objective or produce the desired results. Large cap companies may be less able than mid and small capitalization companies to adapt to changing market conditions. Investments in stocks of mid-capitalization companies may be subject to more abrupt or erratic market movements.

The Fund's investment strategies may employ quantitative algorithms and models that rely heavily on the use of proprietary and non-proprietary data, Models may also have hidden biases or exposure to broad structural or sentiment shifts. There can be no assurance that use of a quantitative model will enable the Fund to achieve positive returns or outperform the market.

When the Fund uses derivatives, there may be imperfect correlation between the value of the underlying instrument and the derivative, which may prevent the Fund from achieving its investment objective.

Investments in the securities of non-U.S. issuers involve risks beyond those associated with investments in U.S. securities. These additional risks include greater market volatility, the availability of less reliable financial information, higher transactional and custody costs, taxation by foreign governments, decreased market liquidity and political instability.

ETFs are subject to additional risks that do not apply to conventional mutual funds, including the risks that the market price of an ETF's shares may trade at a premium or discount to its net asset value, an active secondary trading market may not develop or be maintained, or trading may be halted by the exchange in which they trade, which may impact an ETF's ability to sell its shares. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Non-Diversification Risk. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund. Non-diversification increases the risk that the value of the Fund could go down because of the poor performance of a single investment or limited number of investments.

In addition, the fund's principle risks include derivative risk, options risk, levering risk, counterparty risk, depositary receipts risk, securities lending risk, and short-term treasury and cash holding risk. For additional information about these and other fund risks, please refer to the "Principal Investment Risks" section of the prospectus.

The Distributor is Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

SOURCE Hedgeye Asset Management