Hedgeye Capital Allocation ETF (HECA) and Hedgeye Quality Growth ETF (HGRO) Now Available Through LPL Financial

STAMFORD, Conn., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedgeye Asset Management, a provider of actively managed exchange-traded funds built on Hedgeye's proprietary research, macro process and risk management framework, today announced that the Hedgeye Capital Allocation ETF (NYSE: HECA) and the Hedgeye Quality Growth ETF (NYSE: HGRO) are available through LPL Financial, expanding accessibility for LPL's more than 22,000 financial advisors and their clients.

LPL Financial is the largest independent broker-dealer in the United States and a leading provider of investment and business solutions to financial advisors across the country.

HECA: Macro-Driven Capital Allocation With a Risk-Managed Approach

HECA is an actively managed ETF designed to allocate capital across asset classes using Hedgeye's proprietary macro framework. Managed by David Salem, HECA seeks to deliver a rules-based, drawdown-aware approach to portfolio construction.

The strategy evaluates the macro environment across growth, inflation and policy conditions, with the ability to adjust exposures as market regimes evolve. By combining Hedgeye's top-down research process with a disciplined capital allocation framework, HECA is designed to help investors navigate changing market conditions over a full market cycle.

HGRO: Quality Growth With a Long-Term Investment Horizon

HGRO is an actively managed ETF focused on large-cap quality growth companies. Managed by Sam Rahman, HGRO seeks to identify durable businesses with strong competitive positions, attractive long-term growth prospects and high-quality financial characteristics.

The strategy emphasizes business quality, management execution, balance sheet strength and long-term earnings power. HGRO is designed for investors seeking exposure to companies that can compound value over a multi-year horizon.

"The availability of HECA and HGRO through LPL Financial is an important step in broadening advisor access to Hedgeye's actively managed ETF lineup," said John McNamara, Chief Investment Officer at Hedgeye Asset Management. "Both strategies are built to give advisors differentiated tools for client portfolios, combining Hedgeye's investment research, disciplined process and focus on risk management in an efficient ETF structure."

About Hedgeye Asset Management

Hedgeye Asset Management delivers investment strategies built on Hedgeye's proprietary research, macro process and risk management framework. The firm's ETF lineup is designed to provide investors and advisors with transparent, actively managed strategies across equities, capital allocation and risk-managed market exposure.

Media Contact:

Dan Holland

[email protected]

Important Information

Before investing in the fund, the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory prospectus contains this and other important information about the fund. Copies of the fund's prospectus may be obtained by visiting www.hedgeyeam.com or calling +1 (888) 711-8292. Read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risks including the risk of principal loss. The Adviser is newly formed and has not previously managed an ETF. Accordingly, investors in the Fund bear the risk that the Adviser's inexperience may limit its effectiveness.

Diversification neither ensures a profit nor guarantees against loss in a declining market.

The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

As an actively managed investment portfolio, the Fund is subject to the Adviser's investment decisions about individual securities impact on the Fund's ability to achieve its investment objective. there is no guarantee that the Adviser's investment strategy will meet it's investment objective or produce the desired results. Large cap companies may be less able than mid and small capitalization companies to adapt to changing market conditions. Investments in stocks of mid-capitalization companies may be subject to more abrupt or erratic market movements

The Fund's investment strategies may employ quantitative algorithms and models that rely heavily on the use of proprietary and non-proprietary data, Models may also have hidden biases or exposure to broad structural or sentiment shifts. There can be no assurance that use of a quantitative model will enable the Fund to achieve positive returns or outperform the market.

When the Fund uses derivatives, there may be imperfect correlation between the value of the underlying instrument and the derivative, which may prevent the Fund from achieving its investment objective.

ETFs are subject to additional risks that do not apply to conventional mutual funds, including the risks that the market price of an ETF's shares may trade at a premium or discount to its net asset value, an active secondary trading market may not develop or be maintained, or trading may be halted by the exchange in which they trade, which may impact an ETF's ability to sell its shares. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Non-Diversification Risk. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund. Non-diversification increases the risk that the value of the Fund could go down because of the poor performance of a single investment or limited number of investments.

In addition, the fund's principle risks include derivative risk, options risk, levering risk, counterparty risk, depositary receipts risk, securities lending risk, and short-term treasury and cash holding risk. For additional information about these and other fund risks, please refer to the "Principal Investment Risks" section of the prospectus.

The Distributor is Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

SOURCE Hedgeye Asset Management