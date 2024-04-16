HedoniaUSA, Inc. Appoints Scientific Board of Advisors

Advisors Bring Extensive Experience in Developing Medical Food to Complement Prescription Antidepressants

BETHESDA, Md., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HedoniaUSA, a mental wellness company, announced the formation of its Scientific Board of Advisors. Currently developing a new medical food to address the unique nutritional needs associated with depression, the Advisors will help guide mental health research initiatives and foster scientific rigor, integrity, and innovation.

"More than 20 million people in the U.S. struggle with depression – it's our mission to deliver breakthrough mental health solutions to help them," said Dany Sfeir, CEO of HedoniaUSA. "With their extensive experience and expertise, the addition of the Advisors to our team will help propel us to the forefront of medical innovation."

The HedoniaUSA Board includes:

Alexander Vuckovic , MD, Founder and Former CEO at HedoniaUSA. Vuckovic's leadership, organizational direction, and reputation as one of the most experienced clinical psychopharmacologists in the United States has shaped his passion for revolutionizing antidepressant therapy. HedoniaUSA is Vuckovic's brainchild and career capstone in his quest for finding alternative approaches to depression management.

Derek Tobin, PhD, Product Development and Clinical Science Manager at Epax Norway. A former clinical researcher at GE Healthcare and BASF, Tobin has a proven track record for providing strategic, regulatory, and clinical expertise for the development of nutrition and pharmaceutical products. He brings eight years of experience in omega-3 fish oil product development.

A former clinical researcher at GE Healthcare and BASF, Tobin has a proven track record for providing strategic, regulatory, and clinical expertise for the development of nutrition and pharmaceutical products. He brings eight years of experience in omega-3 fish oil product development. Jerome Sarris , PhD, Executive Director at Psychae Institute. With nearly 30 years of experience, Sarris' mission is to advance rigorous scientific research on psychoactive plant medicines and nutraceutical compounds to enhance global mental health. He has close to 250 academic and research papers, primarily in the mood disorders field, and was named one of Australia's Top 250 researchers.

Joseph Firth, PhD, UKRI Research Fellow at The University of Manchester. Internationally ranked as one of the most highly cited scientists in lifestyle medicine, nutritional psychiatry, and mental health, Firth is the lead-author of the Lancet Commission on Physical Health for Mental Illness and is co-author of the European Psychiatric Association's 2024 Guidelines on Lifestyle Psychiatry.

"I'm dedicated to finding solutions to anxiety and mood disorders through nutraceutical psychopharmacology," said Sarris. "When I discovered Hedonia's science-backed mission to rebalance the brain through a nutrient-based, real-food product, it felt natural to get involved. I am proud to help bring Hedonia to those who can benefit from it and see what else we can develop together."

About HedoniaUSA, Inc.:

HedoniaUSA is a leader in the nutritional management of depression with a focus on easing the burden for people suffering from this mental disorder by creating nature-based, non-pharmaceutical products aimed at enhancing medication response. The mental fitness and wellness company is currently both developing and using revolutionary technologies to create new delivery methods for ingestible and curated supplements that will enhance customer wellness.

