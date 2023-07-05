Hees & Associates Joins Bennett & Pless

ATLANTA, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of the South's leading structural engineering firms are combining forces and merging. Together, Bennett & Pless and Hees and Associates, will have the capacity to provide high-level structural engineering services throughout Florida and the southeast.

"Bennett & Pless focuses solely on the professional discipline we love, structural engineering. The merger allows our team to better serve our clients, providing a larger structural consulting strength with broader experience in complex structures. Culturally, Bennett & Pless is a match. Like Hees, the client experience is vital to the success of each project. We found a group of professionals whose values, culture, professional ethics, and work quality matched ours."

-Karl Hees, PE, President of Hees and Associate

"Bennett & Pless and Hees & Associates have worked together on projects for a variety of clients over the past 7 years. Through time we learned we share a culture that focuses on creating an exceptional client experience, making this merger a natural fit. Hees has a cohesive team of "A" players who started their careers with the firm, value the client experience, and remain with the firm today."

-Ed Gazzola, PE, CEO of Bennett & Pless

The merger of Hees and Associates and Bennett & Pless creates regional structural engineering expertise in Florida. Specifically in expanding specialty engineering capabilities in the light industrial and heavy manufacturing marketplace. Both firms boast dedicated, long-term team members and recognition as a "Best Place to Work." The combined firms will create a technical environment to learn and grow.

In a joint statement, Hees and Gazzola said, "as strong as we are individually, we're stronger as one and with an extremely experienced staff, we're set to make a big change in the Florida market."

About Hees and Associates

Founded in Sarasota, Florida in 2006, Hees and Associates is one of the most recognized structural engineering consulting firms in Florida. Their portfolio of projects includes schools, universities, healthcare, office, sports facilities, performance halls, transit facilities, housing, industrial facilities, telecommunications, retail space and custom residential structures.

About Bennett & Pless

Founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 1964, Bennett & Pless is an award-winning, structural engineering firm recognized as the number 1 single-discipline structural engineering firm in the southeast. The firm provides leading structural engineering expertise across offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Nashville, Orlando, and Raleigh. For more information about the merger, please visit www.bennett-pless.com.

SOURCE Bennett & Pless, Inc.