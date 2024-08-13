Heffernan Foundation Announces 2024 Garee Lee Smith Scholarship Recipients

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Foundation, the charitable giving program of Heffernan Insurance Brokers, has announced the 2024 recipients of the Garee Lee Smith Scholarship. This marks the 19th year of the Foundation's support for employees and their families with educational expenses.

The scholarship program was established in memory of Garee Lee Smith, one of Heffernan's first employees, who embodied the spirit of giving that defines the company. Since its inception, the program has awarded $745,000 in scholarships.

The Foundation extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Scholarship Committee—Stephanie Worden, Sharice Johnson, Jim Reutlinger, and Susan Bottari—for their dedication and hard work in selecting this year's recipients. Each year, the Foundation receives applications from an inspiring group of young adults, making the selection process a challenging task. The 2024 recipients exemplify hard work, dedication, ambition, and community service. The Foundation Board has voted to increase the scholarship amount to $10,000 per student.

The 2024 Garee Lee Smith Scholarship recipients are:

Abbie Schiller

Allyse Naworski

Bonnie Swiatkowski

Elizabeth Earl

Kayla Kienast

Kyra Hudson

Ishan Hossain

Matthew McKoy

Stella Hautau

Zoe Diederich

About Heffernan Foundation

Heffernan Foundation's mission is to change futures through access to education, reduce homelessness and food deficiency through relevant nonprofit collaboration; and promote community and employee engagement.

Heffernan Foundation is the charitable giving program of Heffernan Insurance Brokers, headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif. Employee-owned, the company has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003.

For more information, visit www.heffernanfoundation.org or call 925.295.2575. FEIN 71-1010693

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, founded in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States providing comprehensive business insurance, personal insurance, employee benefits and financial services solutions to a wide range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has a nationwide presence specializing in customized solutions to serve its clients' different needs in virtually every industry.

Heffernan has been named on the insurance industry's 'Best Agency to Work For' list, and consistently named a 'Top Corporate Philanthropist'.

For more information, visit www.heffins.com. License #0564249

SOURCE Heffernan Foundation