Heffernan Foundation Holds Two Fundraisers to Support Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Walk

The Susan G. Komen three day walk for breast cancer raises money to allow women and men access to early detection, treatment, and research. The walk takes place in San Diego, California, November 15 – 17, 2019. "Each of our team members walks for a different reason, but together we know we are stronger and making a difference in the fight against breast cancer," says Michelle Lonaker, Executive Director of the Heffernan Foundation. "We will continue our journey, one step at a time because every dollar makes a difference." The Ta Ta Sisterhood team currently has over 30 members to take on the challenge and 50 percent of their overall goal raised.

Heffernan Foundation is holding a fundraiser in Northern and Southern California to help raise money for the Susan G. Komen Foundation for breast cancer. To assist in supporting the Ta Ta Sisterhood team, join us at Wine Thieves in Lafayette, California on October 12, 2019 or at the Golden Road Brewery in Anaheim, California on October 23, 2019, for drinks and appetizers. If you are unable to make either event and would like to donate to the cause, visit heffernanfoundation.org.

For more information or to register for either event, contact Michelle Lonaker:

Michelle Lonaker

Executive Director, Heffernan Foundation

925.295.2575

michellel@heffernanfoundation.org

About Heffernan Foundation

Heffernan Foundation's mission is to change futures through access to education, reduce homelessness and food deficiency through relevant nonprofit collaboration; and promote community and employee engagement.

Heffernan Foundation is the charitable giving program of Heffernan Insurance Brokers, headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., and with offices in San Francisco, Petaluma, Menlo Park, Los Angeles and Irvine, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Portland, OR; St. Louis, MO; and London UK. Employee-owned, the company has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003, donating over 25 percent of profits to charity in 2018.

For more information, visit www.heffernanfoundation.org or call 925.295.2575. License #0564249

FEIN 71-1010693

SOURCE Heffernan Foundation

Related Links

http://www.heffernanfoundation.org

