Heffernan Insurance Brokers Acquires Henderson Insurance

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, has acquired Henderson Insurance. The firm has purchased the assets of the Newport Beach-based Henderson to join HeffDirect, a division of Heffernan Insurance Brokers, effective December 1, 2019. Scott Henderson, Laura Henderson, Jackie Smith, Julie Nii, and Eric Manzo have all joined Heffernan's operations.

With over 47 years of dry cleaner and laundry insurance expertise, Henderson has a strong background and understanding of the industry's insurance needs. This specialized expertise will be a pronounced enhancement to Heffernan's niche practices.

"Henderson's unique skillset and knowledge of the dry cleaning and laundry industry will be a great addition to the team," said F. Michael Heffernan, President and CEO of Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "We're looking forward to expanding our niche practices and our future together."

"47 years ago we started by insuring the single-location cleaner," said Scott Henderson, President of Henderson Insurance. "Since then, cleaners and laundries have evolved into sophisticated, multi-location enterprises with complicated insurance needs. Heffernan gives us broad policy offerings to allow us to fully serve the insurance needs of every cleaner and laundry, regardless of size. And the acquisition allows us to expand from serving cleaners and laundries in only seven states to being able to serve them anywhere in the country."

