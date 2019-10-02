Heffernan Insurance Brokers Acquires Mahan Insurance Brokers

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, acquires Mahan Insurance Brokers. The firm has purchased the assets of the Newport-based Mahan effective October 1, 2019. Michael Mahan and Marissa Garmendia will join Heffernan's Irvine, California office, and Robert Mahan will continue to play an active role in advising clients.

With over 30 years of expertise, Mahan has a strong understanding of insurance needs of businesses and professionals. Their specialty in construction insurance will be a pronounced enhancement to Heffernan's construction niche practice.

"The team's deep knowledge of the construction industry, along with the high standard of customer service they're known for, will be great complements to our Irvine office," said F. Michael Heffernan, President and CEO of Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "We're happy to have them on board and look forward to a bright future together."

"Mike, Marissa and I very much look forward to working with the fine staff at Heffernan to expand their construction insurance capability," says Robert Mahan. "The corporate culture at Heffernan is consistent with the values we maintain – the client always comes first."

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, formed in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States. Heffernan provides insurance and financial services products to a range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has offices in San Francisco, Petaluma, Menlo Park, Los Angeles and Irvine, CA; Portland, OR; St. Louis, MO and Phoenix, AZ.

Employee-owned, Heffernan Insurance Brokers was named the Top Mid-Sized Broker in the United States to work for in 2009 by Business Insurance Magazine. The firm has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003, donating more than 13 percent of profits to charity in 2015.

For more information, visit www.heffins.com.

License #0564249

