Heffernan Insurance Brokers Appoints Suzy Taherian to its Board of Directors

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Suzy Taherian to its board of directors.

Suzy Taherian

Suzy's collaborative team approach and high energy are perfectly suited to thrive in the rapid pace of change and growth at Heffernan. Her extensive experience includes setting up finance infrastructure for rapidly growing startups, turning around distressed companies, and serving as a strategic advisor to CEOs and Boards of Directors. She has also played a pivotal role in corporate business development, overseeing day-to-day operations of multi-state facilities, and managing significant financial transactions. With a background as a controller of an international company and compliance responsibility for 1,000 employees, Suzy also brings investment advisory expertise and budget management for a global business. Her confidence, clarity, and creativity will be invaluable assets to Heffernan as the company continues to grow and navigate new opportunities.

"I've been fortunate to work with the Heffernan team for many years," said Suzy Taherian. "Heffernan has an impressive track record of growth and an excellent reputation for strong service and partnership. There are exciting opportunities for innovation, leveraging AI and new technology solutions. I'm delighted to join the board and look forward to continuing the strong journey going forward."

"Suzy brings a wealth of industry expertise and leadership acumen to Heffernan Insurance Brokers," said F. Michael Heffernan, President and CEO of Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "With a background in mergers and acquisitions, debt, financing, and steering the growth of companies, Suzy brings a new perspective to the board that we believe will prove valuable in guiding our company toward future success."

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, founded in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States providing comprehensive business insurance, personal insurance, employee benefits, and financial services solutions to a wide range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has a nationwide presence specializing in customized solutions to serve its clients' unique needs in every industry.

Heffernan has been named on the insurance industry's 'Best Agency to Work For' list, and consistently named a 'Top Corporate Philanthropist.'

For more information, visit www.heffins.com. License #0564249

