Heffernan Insurance Brokers Debuts New Website

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, is thrilled to unveil its newly redesigned website. Boasting a contemporary look, upgraded functionality, and an immersive user experience, the revamped site ensures seamless navigation and effortless access to essential information.

As a dedicated independent insurance brokerage firm, Heffernan Insurance Brokers remains steadfast in its mission to deliver customized insurance solutions tailored to the distinct needs of individuals, families, and businesses across a wide array of industries. The redesigned website exemplifies this commitment by simplifying the process for visitors to discover the precise insurance coverage they require in today's fast-paced and ever-changing market landscape.

Highlighted features of the enhanced website include a user-friendly interface, seamless navigation, and improved search capabilities. Visitors can easily locate valuable resources such as informative blog posts, industry news updates, and convenient access to dedicated client portals, streamlining their experience and providing quick access to essential information.

"We are excited to launch our new website, which reflects Heffernan Insurance Brokers' commitment to innovation and exceptional service," said Jackie Pitchford, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications. "The fresh design and intuitive functionality align with our goal of providing an outstanding online experience for our clients. This is more than just a website redesign; it's a step forward in how we connect with and serve our clients in the digital age."

To see the site's refreshed and streamlined look and connect with a member of the Heffernan team, visit the new website at heffins.com.

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, founded in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States providing comprehensive business insurance, personal insurance, employee benefits and financial services solutions to a wide range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has a nationwide presence specializing in customized solutions to serve its clients' unique needs in every industry.

Heffernan has been named on the insurance industry's 'Best Agency to Work For' list, and consistently named a 'Top Corporate Philanthropist.'

For more information, visit www.heffins.com. License #0564249

SOURCE Heffernan Insurance Brokers