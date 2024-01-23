Heffernan Insurance Brokers Entity Acquires Achieve Alpha Insurance

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, has acquired Achieve Alpha Insurance located in Bellevue, Washington. Gary Franke, President of Achieve Alpha Insurance, and his three team members have joined Heffernan Insurance Brokers' small business division, HeffDirect, effective December 31, 2023.

Founded in 2008, Achieve Alpha Insurance helps customers in Washington navigate the state's Individual Health market and Medicare to find the best solution for them and their families. The team also works with a variety of high-quality carriers to offer additional products such as life insurance, disability insurance, and long-term-care insurance. Achieve Alpha Insurance will contribute to HeffDirect's continued growth in the Individual Health and Medicare markets as Gary and his team look to expand in the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

"I'm excited to join a great company and able to be a strategic resource in helping individuals get the best insurance for their needs in Washington State," said Gary Franke, now a Vice President of Heffernan Insurance Brokers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gary Franke and the team at Achieve Alpha Insurance to our small business division, HeffDirect. Their extensive expertise in navigating the Individual Health and Medicare markets, combined with their commitment to delivering exceptional customer service, align with our mission to provide comprehensive and tailored insurance solutions to our clients," said F. Michael Heffernan, President, and CEO of Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "This acquisition not only enhances our capabilities in the Washington market but also signifies our dedication to continued growth and expansion nationally."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Helfer & Associates served as advisor to Achieve Alpha Insurance.

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, founded in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States providing comprehensive business insurance, personal insurance, employee benefits and financial services solutions to a wide range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has a nationwide presence specializing in customized solutions to serve its clients' different needs in virtually every industry.

Heffernan has been named on the insurance industry's 'Best Agency to Work For' list, and consistently named a 'Top Corporate Philanthropist'.

For more information, visit www.heffins.com.

