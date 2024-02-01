Heffernan Insurance Brokers Entity Acquires Calco Commercial Insurance Services

Heffernan Insurance Brokers

01 Feb, 2024, 12:54 ET

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, has acquired Calco Commercial Insurance Services. Located in Sherman Oaks, Calif., Calco joined Heffernan Insurance Brokers' small business division, HeffDirect, effective January 1, 2024.

Established in 2008, Calco collaborates with small businesses throughout California and neighboring states. With a focused expertise in the vape, medical spa, and cryotherapy sectors, Calco is dedicated to serving clients in these industries. The exceptional HeffDirect team is well-equipped to build upon Calco's accomplishments, driving growth within these sectors and expanding its geographical footprint.

"Calco has provided excellent products and services to its small business customers for many years," said F. Michael Heffernan, President, and CEO of Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "We're excited to not only continue that exceptional service to existing customers but to expand the offerings to other small businesses through our HeffDirect team."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

As part of the next phase of Heffernan's growth strategy, we are interested in collaborating with privately held independent brokers across the United States. If you are interested in learning more, please contact Matt McKenna, Director of Corporate Development, at 925-746-7962 or [email protected].

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers
Heffernan Insurance Brokers, founded in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States providing comprehensive business insurance, personal insurance, employee benefits and financial services solutions to a wide range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has a nationwide presence specializing in customized solutions to serve its clients' different needs in virtually every industry.

Heffernan has been named on the insurance industry's 'Best Agency to Work For' list, and consistently named a 'Top Corporate Philanthropist'.

For more information, visit www.heffins.com. License #0564249

SOURCE Heffernan Insurance Brokers

