Heffernan Insurance Brokers Expands Summer Internship Program

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, is proud to announce the expansion of its summer internship program.

Continuing its commitment to nurturing future leaders in the insurance industry, Heffernan Insurance Brokers has expanded its college intern program to include 30 talented interns across various departments. These interns supported all lines of business in insurance, Wealth Management, and corporate roles such as Finance, IT, Operations, Marketing, HR, and the Heffernan Foundation.

Each intern was entrusted with an individual project that added significant value to the company, as well as a group project that addressed pressing cross-functional challenges. These group projects were presented to the executive team, offering innovative solutions for producers, account managers, and wealth managers.

Beyond hands-on experience, the interns participated in CIAB education programs, professional skills development sessions led by our corporate trainer, and engaging coffee talks with executives. Their contributions extended beyond the company, as they volunteered at Project Open Hand and The Crayon Initiative, demonstrating Heffernan's commitment to community service.

"Our interns have embraced the Heffernan culture and developed a keen interest in the industry. We are excited to expand the program through co-ops during the school year and aim to place interns at every branch next year," said Kate Grasman, CIO at Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "Many college interns have expressed interest in joining the company after graduation, and some have continued on part-time during their final year of college. Congratulations to our 2024 Summer Interns—you have a bright future ahead!"

For more information about the internship program at Heffernan, please visit Heffernan Internship Program.

