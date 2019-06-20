Heffernan Insurance Brokers Hires Jeffrey Dickow as Vice President

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, announced that Jeffrey Dickow has joined the company as Vice President of its San Francisco office.

Dickow comes to Heffernan with over 30 years of experience in the insurance industry. He began his career with marine insurer, MOAC (continental group), working as an underwriter. After underwriting for six years, Dickow joined Johnson & Higgins (later acquired by Marsh) as a broker. Since then, he has owned the specialty brokerage Jordan Harrison Insurance Brokers, for 24 years, specializing in marine insurance. Not only has Dickow spent his lifetime sailing, scuba diving, and surfing; but his three years' experience as a Deadliest Catch commercial fisherman in Alaska is what led him to marine insurance.

"We are thrilled to have Jeff Dickow join our team at Heffernan. He is a true expert in his field and will be a great resource to our customers," said Jeffrey Hamlin, Managing Senior Vice President at Heffernan Insurance Brokers.

Dickow looks forward to helping grow Heffernan's presence in Northern California while providing excellent service and innovative solutions to clients.

Jeffrey Dickow

Vice President

jeffreyd@heffins.com

415.808.1355

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, formed in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States. Heffernan provides insurance and financial services products to a range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has offices in San Francisco, Petaluma, Menlo Park, Los Angeles and Irvine, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Portland, OR; Seattle, WA, St. Louis, MO; and London UK.

Employee-owned, Heffernan Insurance Brokers was named the Top Mid-Sized Broker in the United States to work for in 2009 by Business Insurance Magazine. The firm has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003, donating over 25 percent of profits to charity in 2018.

For more information, visit www.heffins.com. License #0564249

SOURCE Heffernan Insurance Brokers

