Heffernan Insurance Brokers Hires Matt Trenkwalder as Assistant Vice President, Employee Benefits

Trenkwalder brings employee benefits experience ranging from delivering sales, technology, administration and service-based solutions. After starting his career in the mortgage and finance sector, Trenkwalder began his insurance career in 2013. He takes a client-focused approach to deliver results, while maintaining structure and compliance. Trenkwalder prides himself on building relationships based on trust and always putting client interests first.

"We are thrilled to have Matt join the Heffernan team in San Francisco," said Marc Paletta, Senior Vice President and COO, Employee Benefits Division at Heffernan. "Matt has gained a wealth of knowledge and experience in the Employee Benefits industry, which we are excited to see him bring to companies to help implement long term and creative solutions."

Trenkwalder graduated from San Diego State University with a bachelor of science in business management. He looks forward to helping grow Heffernan's presence in the employee benefits sector in Northern California.

Matt Trenkwalder

Assistant Vice President, Employee Benefits

415.808.1391

mattt@heffins.com



About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, formed in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States. Heffernan provides insurance and financial services products to a range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has offices in San Francisco, Petaluma, Menlo Park, Los Angeles and Irvine, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Portland, OR; Seattle, WA, St. Louis, MO; and London UK.

Employee-owned, Heffernan Insurance Brokers was named the Top Mid-Sized Broker in the United States to work for in 2009 by Business Insurance Magazine. The firm has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003, donating over 25 percent of profits to charity in 2018.

For more information, visit www.heffins.com. License #0564249

SOURCE Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Related Links

http://www.heffins.com

