Heffernan Insurance Brokers Hires Okorie Okorie as Vice President

ST. LOUIS, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, announced that Okorie Okorie has joined the company as Vice President of its St. Louis office.

Okorie comes to Heffernan Insurance Brokers with over 17 years of experience in the insurance industry. He began his career as a life insurance and financial services agent, later switching to the property and casualty side. Previously, at USI Insurance, he focused strongly on the healthcare and manufacturing service industry. At Heffernan, Okorie is focusing on the automotive service industry, healthcare, surgical centers, and clinics.

"We are excited to have Okorie join our team in St. Louis," said Brian Billhartz, Managing Senior Vice President at Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "His expertise and experience will be a great resource to our current and future clients and business partners."

Okorie looks forward to providing excellent service and innovative solutions to clients.

Okorie Okorie

Vice President

okorieo@heffins.com

636.778.2134

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, formed in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States. Heffernan provides insurance and financial services products to a range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has offices in San Francisco, Petaluma, Menlo Park, Los Angeles and Irvine, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Portland, OR; Seattle, WA, St. Louis, MO; and London UK.

Employee-owned, Heffernan Insurance Brokers was named the Top Mid-Sized Broker in the United States to work for in 2009 by Business Insurance Magazine. The firm has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003, donating over 25 percent of profits to charity in 2018.

For more information, visit www.heffins.com. License #0564249

SOURCE Heffernan Insurance Brokers

