Heffernan Insurance Brokers Partners with Comulate, the Revenue Automation Platform for Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers

19 Sep, 2023, 11:17 ET

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States announced a multi-year partnership with Comulate, the revenue automation and intelligence platform, purpose-built for large insurance brokers.

Comulate reduces operating costs by automating tedious direct bill workflows, including automatically reconciling transactions from PDFs and spreadsheets to policies in a broker's AMS. Comulate also helps increase revenue by flagging missing and underpaid commissions. Heffernan has also deployed Comulate's proprietary Revenue Graph, powered by statement transactional data, to unlock unprecedented visibility and instant answers to decades-old business-critical questions, like the number of lives placed with a carrier and PEPM benchmarks.

"Comulate was the easiest technical set-up I have ever seen," said Katherine Grasman, Chief Information Officer at Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "Our team was able to get the system up and ready for the business to do their work in under four hours."

Philip Mortimer, Chief Financial Officer at Heffernan Insurance Brokers, added, "Comulate delivered exactly what they advertised, and the integration was seamless. Our team experienced process efficiencies from day one. By our second month, manual work had already decreased 90%+, and the team was uncovering new revenue insights."

"Heffernan is widely recognized as an industry-leading brokerage, but they're also at the forefront of transforming the manual back office financial workflows to drive deeper insights and unlock talent to focus on delivering for clients," says Jordan Katz, CEO of Comulate. "We're delighted that Heffernan's forward-thinking leadership in Kate, Philip, and Mike share our vision as we continue to innovate together."

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, founded in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States providing comprehensive business insurance, personal insurance, employee benefits and financial services solutions to a wide range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has a nationwide presence specializing in customized solutions to serve its clients' different needs in virtually every industry.

Heffernan has been named on the insurance industry's 'Best Agency to Work For' list, and consistently named a 'Top Corporate Philanthropist'. For more information, visit www.heffins.com. License #0564249

