Heidelberg Materials North America and Pronto Announce Trial of Autonomous Technology

Heidelberg Materials North America and Pronto Announce Trial of Autonomous Haulage Solution Technology in Quarry Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pronto, a Silicon Valley-based autonomy pioneer, and Heidelberg Materials North America, a leading producer of construction materials, are pleased to announce their plans to deploy Pronto's Autonomous Haulage System (AHS) at Heidelberg Materials Lake Bridgeport quarry in Texas. This announcement follows the successful pilot of Pronto's technology at Heidelberg Materials Bridgeport Quarry, Texas, in 2023, which was conducted in partnership with Komatsu North America. The next phase of this pilot will also be on a Komatsu platform and will include the integration of Komatsu Smart Quarry technologies, which will enable enhanced data collection and analysis, as well as improved safety and productivity.

Pronto's AHS is the industry's most cost-effective solution to addressing the challenge of recruiting skilled operatives, while also increasing the utilization of haul truck assets. Pronto's AHS leverages advanced sensors, cameras, and artificial intelligence to autonomously operate haul trucks in complex and dynamic environments. Heidelberg Materials and Pronto are committed to leading the industry into a new era of efficiency, safety, and environmental responsibility through the deployment of this innovative technology.

Pronto is Autonomy Simplified. Founded by the Silicon Valley pioneers who have been at the forefront of the most important advances in autonomous vehicles and robotics for the last two decades, the Pronto(R) AHS is designed to be the simplest, fastest to deploy, easiest to use, and most cost-effective solution in the market. Pronto's AHS has been successfully deployed in multiple sites across the world, delivering significant value to its customers. Learn more about Pronto at www.pronto.ai.

Based in Irving, Texas, Heidelberg Materials North America is part of Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions. At the center of our actions lies our responsibility for the environment. We are pioneers on the road to carbon neutrality and circular construction. We're developing new, sustainable building materials as well as intelligent digital solutions that enhance the performance and efficiency of our operations.

