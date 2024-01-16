Heidi Albert Joins Greenwood Project as Director of People and Culture

News provided by

Greenwood Project

16 Jan, 2024, 14:49 ET

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwood Project, a leading non-profit dedicated to advancing diversity and inclusion in the financial industry, is proud to announce the appointment of Heidi Albert as Director of People and Culture.

Heidi will drive the organization's mission to create career pathways for Black and Latino college students in the financial services industry.  Her extensive background in financial services and strategic HR leadership and talent development will be instrumental in fostering a high-performing, inclusive culture within the organization.  Heidi's finance and business experience allows her insight into the financial services industry that will boost Greenwood Project's service levels for corporate partners.

 "I am extremely pleased to welcome Heidi Albert to Greenwood Project. Heidi's commitment and alignment with our core values were evident from our first interaction," said Kwesi Smith, Greenwood Project CEO. "Heidi will play a pivotal role in shaping and nurturing our culture, underscoring our commitment to fostering an environment where our people can thrive. Her appointment is a significant step forward as we work to make meaningful, lasting change in the financial services industry."

Heidi Albert comes to Greenwood Project with over 15 years of experience in business, finance and senior HR roles. Heidi started her career in investment banking at Morgan Stanley and Institutional Equity Sales at Lehman Brothers. Most recently she served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Business Partner at Antares Capital LP and Director, Employee Experience, Investment Management Research at William Blair Asset Management.

Heidi is a passionate advocate for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB), as evidenced by her involvement in Link Unlimited, initiatives like the Asset Management Diversity Accelerator (AMDA), her work on the Advisory Board of DePaul's Females in Finance initiative and her extensive coursework.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Heidi has a strong commitment to community service and education. She founded "Live It to Learn It, Inc.," where she developed a financial literacy program for underserviced youth and has served as a consultant and instructor for financial literacy and stock market classes in Chicago's High Schools.

Heidi holds a JD from New York University School of Law and a BA with Honors from Trinity College.  She has completed the CHRO Executive Education programs at Wharton and holds certificates in DEIB/ Culture from Cornell University, Harvard Professional Development Program and the Yale School of Management Executive Education Program.

Greenwood Project is a non-profit organization that envisions a finance industry without barriers to entry or advancement.  The organization is on a mission to introduce Black and Latino college students to careers in finance through rigorous training and internships.  With over 70 percent of Greenwood Project scholars entering the field, the organization seeks industry partners to open their doors for internships and donations.

SOURCE Greenwood Project

News Releases in Similar Topics

