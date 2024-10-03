The community-first experience is redefining fashion culture digitally through millions of virtual wearables

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermodel Heidi Klum and Supersocial , a pioneer in virtual world development, announce the launch of Modelverse – a new fashion experience on Roblox that is opening the door for unprecedented digital self-expression. Within the experience, users receive exclusive invites to model at events inspired by the world's most coveted gatherings, such as Heidi's famous Halloween party, exclusive award shows, and high-fashion events. From there, users can style their avatar to compete for the best look on the virtual catwalk judged by Heidi and members of the Roblox community across the globe.

Heidi Klum and Supersocial Bring the Runway to Roblox with the Launch of “Modelverse”

Watching her daughter Lou spend time on Roblox and seeing the joy she finds in expressing herself creatively through her avatar sparked an idea to create Modelverse, blending her passion for fashion with the immersive spaces where people globally come together and connect. "When building this world, I wanted to make sure that the players get the chance to be unconfined- they can play as their established Roblox avatar, or design a new avatar that looks like themselves... or step out of the box and walk the runway as a hot dog, a worm or something else they create!" said Klum.

Data shows that 56% of Gen Z users on Roblox say creating a look for their avatar is more important for them than their physical style. Supersocial's ability to track trends and bring them to life as engaging virtual world experiences is helping top brands across beauty, fashion, and beyond create spaces on Roblox that excite new and existing users alike. Modelverse caters to this combined mega audience of 79.5 million daily active users on Roblox, allowing them to utilize their inventory alongside the entire Marketplace catalog to generate unique looks. Roblox's vision to introduce commerce to the platform in the future sets the groundwork for experiences like Modelverse to expand beyond virtual fashion and eventually bring virtual creations and wearables into the physical world.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with powerhouse Heidi Klum to create a brand new kind of immersive experience in the metaverse where users can authentically express themselves," said Yon Raz-Fridman, CEO and founder of Supersocial. "Bringing together the best parts of Roblox gameplay with Heidi's fashion and beauty expertise allows us to tap into the growing trend of people looking for new ways to show their creativity in virtual worlds."

"As our global Roblox community continues to play a role in shaping today's digital culture, style and fashion, we know it values opportunities and spaces for self-expression," said Winnie Burke, head of fashion & retail partnerships at Roblox. "We're excited to see Heidi bring her vision to Roblox with her experience that further enables and celebrates creativity and expression on the platform."

Modelverse is available now on Roblox. To strut the virtual catwalk, please visit here . To follow along for more updates on new developments and special rewards, users can also join the Modelverse Discord server here .

About Heidi Klum:

Supermodel, producer, and Emmy-winning television personality, Heidi Klum is one of the most iconic fashion personalities of the last 25 years. Klum graced the covers of major fashion magazines such as Vogue, Elle, and Marie Claire, and became widely recognized as a Sports Illustrated cover star and Victoria's Secret Angel. Under her tenure as the host, co-creator, and executive producer of "Project Runway" for 16 seasons, the show received fourteen consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Reality Competition program - the second-most nominations in the category's history. Klum is a judge on NBC's hit show "America's Got Talent," and host and executive producer of "Germany's Next Top Model," a runaway hit in Germany for 19 seasons. Her influence extends beyond television and fashion and she has used her platform to raise awareness and funds for organizations such as UNICEF, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, God's Love We Deliver, and amfAR.

About Supersocial:

Supersocial stands at the forefront of the 3D Internet revolution, specializing in creating boundary-pushing virtual worlds with games and experiences that feel authentic and meaningful to metaverse natives, with an initial focus on Roblox. Renowned for its iconic visuals and unparalleled user experience, Supersocial is the premier studio partner to the world's leading brands, redefining the intersection of entertainment, community, and commerce. For more information, please visit www.supersocialinc.com.

Media contact:

Dakota Orlando

Phone: (212) 999-5585

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Supersocial