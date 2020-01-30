Heidi Riehl Joins RKD Group to Serve Growing Missions Roster

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidi Riehl, a veteran nonprofit fundraising and marketing executive, joins RKD Group as Vice President, Missions. RKD Group is a leading fundraising, marketing and data services provider for nonprofits.

Riehl brings decades of nonprofit marketing and direct response fundraising experience to her role of providing multichannel marketing and fundraising services to RKD's growing roster of mission clients, which provide food, shelter, rehabilitation, and other services to people who are experiencing homelessness.

An accomplished executive in the nonprofit sector, Riehl most recently led strategic initiatives as National Director of Marketing and Public Relations for Olive Crest, a Southern California charity which treats and educates at-risk children. Previously, Riehl served as Vice President of Network Marketing and Resources at Russ Reid. Her experience in both agency and organization settings will provide her with a valuable perspective for RKD's clients.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of RKD Group's growing team," Riehl said. "I was called by their clearly stated purpose to deliver top-notch marketing and fundraising solutions to nonprofits. I'm excited to use these solutions to help organizations do more of what they do best."

"We're lucky to have Heidi joining RKD Group," said Perry Moore, Executive Vice President. "Her experience will make her an outstanding asset for RKD and our clients."

About RKD Group

RKD Group is a leading fundraising and marketing services provider to hundreds of nonprofit organizations, including hospitals, social service, disease research, animal welfare, rescue missions, and faith-based charities. RKD Group's multichannel approach leverages technology, advanced data science and award-winning strategic and creative leadership to accelerate revenue growth, build long-term donor relationships and drive online and offline engagements and donations. With a growing team of professionals, RKD Group creates breakthroughs never thought possible. For additional information go to RKDGroup.com.

