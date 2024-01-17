Heidrick & Struggles Adds Executive Search Principal in Europe

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added a principal to its Executive Search business in Europe in December 2023.

Charlie Clifton joined the London office as a principal in the Financial Services Practice, advising clients across the region on executive search, leadership, and business and strategy development. Prior to joining Heidrick & Struggles, he was Senior Managing Director and Retail Financial Services Practice Co-Lead at Teneo and also served as Senior Managing Director at Ridgeway Partners.

"As an experienced advisor on critical talent management issues, Charlie will partner with our clients to develop high-performing executive leadership teams to ensure their long-term success," said Claire Skinner, Regional Leader, Europe and Africa. "This is vital as companies continue to navigate the persistent challenges of a complex business and economic landscape."

About Heidrick & Struggles
Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 70 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com 

Heidrick & Struggles Media Contact:
Chiara Pierdomenico
+44 20 7075 4236
[email protected] 

