Heidrick & Struggles Adds Two Consultants in the Americas

CHICAGO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added one partner to its Executive Search business and a consultant in the Heidrick Consulting business in the Americas in February and March 2024.

Stacy Hostetler joined Heidrick & Struggles' San Francisco office as a partner in the Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice, specializing in the medical device sector and its intersection with digital health. Previously, she co-led the medical technology practice for another global executive search firm for more than seven years.

"Stacy will leverage her considerable healthcare industry experience to provide clients with strategic, innovative talent solutions in today's challenging economic environment," said Jaimee Eddington, Regional Leader, Americas. "Her expertise in medical technology will be especially valuable in working closely with clients on their senior-level talent strategies."

Adam Rubin joined the New York City office as a consultant in the Heidrick Consulting Purpose-Driven Change practice, businessfourzero. His focus is advising clients on integrating purpose, strategy, and culture. Previously, he headed his own consultancy and served as a Senior Director at Capgemini Invent.

"We are thrilled to welcome Adam and leverage his extensive experience in harnessing the power of purpose to drive organizational innovation and impact," said Atif Sheikh, businessfourzero CEO. "He has provided Fortune 500 companies with expertise in innovation and strategy throughout his career, and we are excited he will now bring this to our clients."

